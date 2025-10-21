Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) and Qatar Airways (QR) have launched their codeshare partnership, marking the first major milestone of their strategic agreement signed in July. This collaboration will enhance travel options for customers, seamlessly connecting Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

The new codeshare coincides with the introduction of a third daily Qatar Airways flight between Doha and Nairobi, further strengthening air links between the two regions.

Under the agreement, Kenya Airways customers can now book flights to 11 new international destinations via Qatar Airways’ Doha hub. These include major cities such as Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore, Male (Maldives), and Tokyo (Japan), among others.

In turn, Qatar Airways passengers will gain access to eight new destinations across Africa via the KQ hub in Nairobi, including Juba (South Sudan), Lilongwe (Malawi), Livingstone (Zambia), and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe).

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, highlighted the customer benefits of the expansion.

“This partnership will enhance connectivity across Africa and Asia, expand our network, and open up a world of new destinations for our customers,” he said. “Together with Qatar Airways, we are committed to offering better travel experiences and creating more opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, welcomed the development, noting Africa’s importance to the airline’s growth strategy.

“Our partnership with Kenya Airways reinforces our commitment to connecting Africa with the rest of the world through our Doha hub. By combining our extensive networks, we are creating new opportunities for travellers and strengthening economic ties between our regions,” he commented.

Future phases of the collaboration will explore cooperation in cargo operations, ground handling, lounge access, fleet maintenance, procurement, sustainability initiatives, and loyalty programmes.

The codeshare agreement is officially open for sale as of 15 October 2025, with travel commencing from 26 October 2025.

This announcement follows Kenya Airways’ recent success at the 2025 World Travel Awards, where it was named Africa’s Leading Airline among four top honours. Qatar Airways was also recently voted World’s Best Airline by Skytrax for a record ninth time.

Kenya Airways & Qatar Airways codeshare destinations