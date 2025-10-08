Shares

Veteran professional golfer Dismas Indiza of Kakamega Golf Club has secured his first Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour title, winning the highly competitive Fifth Leg held in Nakuru.

The in-form Indiza fired an impressive total of 280 strokes (12-under-par) across four rounds, claiming the overall winner’s prize of Ksh. 201,000.

“This tour is really good for us Kenyan professional golfers. It has kept us on the course as we prepare for next year’s Magical Kenya Open and the Olympics qualifier,” an elated Indiza said. “In the last leg, I finished second after a playoff, and today I am happy to have finally taken the trophy home, though I almost messed up on the last hole after hitting out of bounds.”

The battle for second place resulted in a tie between Safaricom sponsored golfer Samuel Njoroge (Railways Golf Club) and Jastas Madoya (Great Rift Valley Lodge). The duo carded a total of 282 (10-under-par) and each took home Ksh. 138,750.

Njoroge expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating his sights are firmly set on international representation: “The Nakuru leg has been great. I came here expecting a top five finish, and I am glad to have achieved that… My dream is to one day represent Kenya at the Olympics, and I’m working hard towards that.”

David Wakhu secured fourth place with a total of 286 (6-under-par), earning Ksh. 105,000. Rounding out the top positions, John Kagiri and Daniel Nduva tied for fifth. Safaricom-sponsored golfers Mohit Mediratta and Mutahi Kibugu finished in a seven-way tie for seventh place on 289 (three-under-par), alongside Isaiah Otuke, John Karichu, and Mike Kisia.

In a significant milestone, Vipingo Golf Club’s Naomi Wafula, the only accredited PGK Lady Pro, finished in 17th position. This marks her first PGK Tour event where she successfully made the cut.

The PGK Equator Tour is a crucial preparatory series for golfers aiming to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The tour’s continuity is backed by corporate sponsors like Safaricom, which has committed Ksh. 3 million over three years to support four key professional golfers: Mohit Mediratta, Mutahi Kibugu, Matthew Wahome, and Samuel Njoroge.

With the Nakuru leg wrapped up, the PGK Equator Tour now heads to the coast for its sixth leg at the Diamonds Leisure Golf Resort in Diani in two weeks’ time.