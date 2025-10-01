Shares

The intense race for qualification slots in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games continues for Kenyan golfers as the PGK Equator Tour enters its fifth leg this week. The action will tee off at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club in Nakuru County, running from Thursday through Sunday, October 5th.

More than 40 Kenyan professionals are expected to compete fiercely in this leg, aiming to earn critical points toward their global rankings and Olympic qualification.

Leading the professional pack are four golfers sponsored by Safaricom: Mohit Mediratta, Mutahi Kibugu, Matthew Wahome, and Samuel Njoroge.

Currently, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow is dominating the leaderboard with 3,330 points from the first four events. Snow has been in formidable form, securing victories at Great Rift Lodge Golf Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf Resort, and Limuru Country Club.

Chasing Snow are Njoroge Kibugu in second place and Daniel Nduva in third. Safaricom-sponsored players Mohit Mediratta and Mutahi Kibugu sit in seventh and ninth place overall, respectively, with John Karichu rounding out the top ten.

Mohit Mediratta, who is aiming for an Olympic slot, expressed his determination: “My dream of playing at the Olympics is still alive, and I will keep pushing forward because, as you know, golf can be very unpredictable. I want to give my best performance in Nakuru, aim to lead the table, and make my fans and my sponsors, Safaricom, proud.”

The PGK Equator Tour has become a crucial platform for nurturing Kenya’s homegrown golf talent. Previous legs have been held at Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort, and Great Rift Lodge Golf Club. By challenging players across diverse conditions, the tour allows golfers to consistently earn points that count toward global rankings.

Safaricom has solidified its commitment to the sport, supporting the tour with a Ksh. 3 million commitment over three years to back its four sponsored professional players. The strong performances seen so far signal Kenya’s growing potential on the international golf stage.