The seventh leg of the PGK Equator Tour at Sigona Golf Club concluded in a dramatic fashion on Sunday, with a spectacular showdown between brothers Njoroge Kibugu and Mutahi Kibugu.

In a fiercely contested final round, it was the younger brother, Njoroge Kibugu, who secured his maiden PGK Equator Tour title. He carded a superb four-round total of 279 (9-under-par), finishing just one stroke ahead of his elder brother.

Safaricom sponsored golfer Mutahi Kibugu posted an impressive score of 280 (8-under-par) to tie for second place with his Safaricom teammate, Samuel Njoroge.

The intensity of the family battle was palpable. “It was amazing playing against my brother,” said Njoroge Kibugu. “I was a bit tense, especially when he overtook me around hole 9, but I managed to compose myself and recover. Our family was so happy, cheering and rallying behind us. For them, it didn’t matter who won, it was about the great game we played and the healthy pressure we put on each other.”

Mutahi Kibugu echoed the sentiment about the high level of competition. “I would say this has been one of the most competitive tournaments so far. Going head-to-head with my brother Njoroge was incredible, everyone brought their A-game, despite the pressure. What really matters is the quality of golf we all played… As Team Safaricom, this is a fantastic result. We continue to lead the overall standings, and with two legs remaining, we’re aiming to finish at the top.”

PGK Equator Tour top 10 Leaderboard

Rank Player Score (Par) Total Score 1 Njoroge Kibugu 9-under-par 279 T2 Mutahi Kibugu 8-under-par 280 T2 Samuel Njoroge 8-under-par 280 4 Snow Greg 5-under-par 283 5 Edwin Mudanyi 4-under-par 284 6 Dismas Indiza 3-under-par 287 7 David Wahu 2-under-par 290 T8 Mohit Meiratta 1-under-par 291 T8 CJ Wangai 1-under-par 291 10 Kennedy Abuto 1-over-par 293

With only two legs remaining in the tour, the race for qualification points for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is heating up.

The Safaricom team (comprising Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, Mohit Mediratta, and Mathew Wahome), continues to dominate the overall leaderboard with 7,575 points.

Rank Team Total Points 1 Safaricom Team 7,575 2 Kenya Airways Team 5,635 3 Visa Team 4,745 4 John Walker Team 4,460 5 NCBA Team 4,370 6 Britam Team 1,810

Safaricom’s commitment to golf includes a Ksh. 3 million sponsorship, spread over a three-year period, to support its four professional golfers.