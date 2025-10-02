Shares

The Grand Nairobi Bike Race, presented in partnership with Jubilee Insurance, is set to host East Africa’s largest cycling event this weekend. The 5th Edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race will kick off at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025, starting at 6am.

The Jubilee Live Free Race 2025 competition will bring together more than 3,500 cyclists representing over 20 countries to transform Nairobi’s roads into a massive urban cycling course.

This year’s race features a significant boost in incentives and social impact, according to Jubilee Insurance.

Caroline Ndungu, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jubilee Insurance, highlighted the event’s focus:

1. The total prize money for the Jubilee Live Free Race 2025 has been increased to Ksh. 4 million, up from Ksh. 3 million last year, aiming to attract top regional and international talent.

2. The event carries a deeper purpose by supporting two critical causes:

Mobility and Dignity: Raising awareness and funds for amputees who need prosthetic limbs.

Environmental Action: Driving sustainability efforts through tree planting, establishing kitchen gardens, and restoring water towers in marginalized schools.

“This is about protecting today’s communities while giving future generations a healthier tomorrow,” Ms. Ndungu stated.

To ensure the safety of all 3,500+ participants and the public, organizers will implement temporary road closures across the race route.

Roads will be closed starting at midnight on Saturday, October 4, and will be reopened by 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 5.

A detailed update on the affected routes will be issued shortly by race partners, including the Kenya Police, NTSA, and KURA.

Motorists attending the event are advised to park at Nyayo Stadium via the Nairobi West entrance before 6:00 am. Security teams will be deployed along all routes and at the main race village.

The finish line and race village at Nyayo Stadium will be open to the public for a , family-friendly celebration. The village will feature food stalls, kids’ zones, and relaxation spaces for cycling fans and visitors.

The day’s entertainment lineup includes live performances from artists like Charisma and Vijana Baru Baru.