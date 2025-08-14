Shares

Jubilee Insurance and the Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR), have today announced the official launch of 2025 edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race. The cycling extravaganza is scheduled for Sunday, 5th October 2025 at Nyayo Stadium and will host more than 3,500 cyclists from over 20 nationalities across the world.

Jubilee Insurance is the title sponsor, putting in Ksh. 20 million in sponsorship towards the event, bringing the total investment to more than Ksh. 100 Million since 2022, in both cash and in-kind contributions.

Since its inception in 2021, the Jubilee Live Free Race has grown, providing a platform for cyclists and serving as a advocacy platform for physical activity, holistic wellbeing and environmental conservation.

The 2025 edition will also focus on promoting physical mobility for children and protecting the environment. In Kenya, 700 to 800 people lose a limb every year, but only 1 in 4 amputees have access to a prosthetic limb. This is according to the National Association of Orthopedic Technologists. With diabetes on the rise, amputations are expected to increase, making support even more critical.

At the same time, the race will advance environmental stewardship by planting kitchen gardens, food towers and fruit trees and restoring water towers in marginalized community schools, helping create healthier spaces and providing food security for needy schools as well as future generations.

Speaking during the launch event, Jubilee Insurance Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications Caroline Ndungu said that Jubilee Live Free Race has evolved from a sporting event into a movement that advances wellness, inclusivity and lasting community impact.

“Over the last three years, we have seen the Jubilee Live Free Race grow in scale, diversity and impact, touching lives both on and off track. This event highlights the power of sport to unite people and drive transformative change in our community. Through this platform, we will keep creating awareness and opportunities that empower individuals to live healthier, fuller lives,” said Caroline.

The Jubilee Live Free Race will feature various categories including the Main Race (75 km), Black Mamba (45 km), Para Cycling (45 km), Family Fun Ride (15 km), and Kiddie Race. Winners across competitive categories will receive cash prizes totaling Ksh. 4 million, along with in-kind recognitions.

Grand Nairobi Bike Race Director Desmond Momanyi highlighted the remarkable growth of the Jubilee Live Free Race describing it as a homegrown initiative that has blossomed into a global event with a representation of over 30 nationalities.

He also acknowledged the vital role of strategic partnerships, including Kenya Cycling Federation (KCF), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) as well as The County Government of Nairobi in elevating the profile of cycling in the region, enabling the race to drive important conversations and foster positive change on key societal and mobility issues.

“The Jubilee Live Free Race has grown from a local initiative to an event attracting participants from around the world. We are grateful for the continued patronage from our participants, partners, and communities, and remain committed to delivering a seamless, safe, and rewarding experience. Our strategic partnerships have been pivotal in elevating the race’s profile and advancing critical conversations on wellness, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship. Together, we are creating lasting impact on the issues that matter most to our communities,” said Desmond.