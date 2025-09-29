The M-Pesa Foundation is set to host a two week fistula camp at the Migori County Referral Hospital from September 26 to October 10, 2025. The initiative, a partnership with the Flying Doctors Society of Kenya, AMREF, and the Migori County government, aims to provide life-changing treatment and surgery for more than 120 women.
The camp will serve women and girls from Migori and neighboring counties, with a particular focus on a region where cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early marriages contribute to a high number of fistula cases due to prolonged labor.
Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman of the M-Pesa Foundation, encouraged community groups to help mobilize women in need of care. “Fistula is indeed treatable. We have seen thousands of women get a new lease of life after years of pain and isolation,” he said.
This year alone, the Foundation has helped over 300 women through similar camps in Kisii, Nyeri, and Busia counties. Since its inception in 2021, the Safaricom Foundation-run camps have provided treatment for more than 1,000 women across the country, spanning over ten counties.
The Migori camp is part of the M-Pesa Foundation’s celebration of 15 years of impact. Women attending the camp will receive free screening, treatment, and surgery to remedy their condition, helping them regain their health and dignity.