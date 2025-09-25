Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has called on county governments to become active partners in implementing the new Energy (Integrated National Energy Plan) Regulations, 2025.

These regulations, which were published through Legal Notice No. 83 of 2025, are designed to create a coordinated, transparent, and sustainable framework for energy planning across the country.

EPRA is currently holding forums in counties across Kenya to educate local governments on their role in this new framework. The regulations require each county to form a County Energy Planning Committee that will develop a 10-year County Energy Plan (CEP). These individual plans will then be integrated into the larger Integrated National Energy Plan (INEP).

Speaking at a forum in Mombasa, EPRA’s Director General, Mr. Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “Energy is at the heart of Kenya’s economic and social transformation,” he said. “For us to achieve universal access, accelerate the uptake of clean energy, and meet our climate goals, counties need to be able to play their part. These regulations will empower them to plan effectively for their energy needs.”

The new regulations require counties to:

Develop and publish County Energy Plans that respond to local needs.

Mobilize resources and identify priority energy projects.

Provide accurate data to support evidence-based planning.

Report annually on progress and ensure stakeholder engagement.

The INEP regulations apply to all stakeholders involved in energy planning and implementation, from national and county governments to private companies and development partners. The goal is to solve long-standing problems like fragmented planning and misaligned priorities between national and local levels.

By providing a stable, strategic view for the next 20 years, the INEP supports Kenya’s long-term climate and development goals, including the country’s commitment to achieving universal clean energy access by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

EPRA has launched a nationwide initiative to sensitize all 47 counties on the new regulations.