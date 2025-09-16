The M-Pesa Foundation recently provided free medical care to over 3,300 residents of West Pokot County at a medical camp held at St. Komboni Girls Primary School in Kacheliba.
The camp, which was organized in partnership with Zuri Health, Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital, and the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), offered a wide range of services to the community.
Residents at the camp had access to various medical services, including:
- General health: General doctor consultations, cancer screening, and dental screenings.
- Mother and child care: Prenatal clinics, antenatal checkups, and child clinics.
- Specialized services: Eye care consultations and telemedicine.
In addition to the services provided at the camp, the Foundation also donated approximately 50 Mama Packs to new mothers at the Kacheliba Sub-County Hospital. Each pack contained essential items like diapers, soap, shawls, and sanitary towels, aimed at supporting new mothers and their infants.
The M-Pesa Foundation is committed to using technology to improve access to healthcare. As part of this initiative, patients at the camp can receive free follow-up consultations with doctors for up to six months through SMS and a WhatsApp chatbot. This program ensures that patients can continue to receive care and support long after the medical camp has concluded.
According to Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman of the M-Pesa Foundation, these medical camps are crucial in bridging the healthcare gap in Kenya. “By scaling them up and integrating technology to track patients’ progress and improve efficiency, we are ensuring that communities across Kenya get the care they need,” he said. “As a Foundation, we are committed to reaching even the most remote areas so that no one is left behind.”
The Kacheliba medical camp is part of a larger Ksh. 55.7 million investment by the M-Pesa Foundation to provide medical services to remote areas across seven counties, including Samburu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Busia.