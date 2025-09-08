Kenyan music sensation Nyashinski is set to drop his highly anticipated second album, “Yariasu,” this month. The announcement comes as a welcome surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music since his last album, “Lucky You,” was released in 2020.
This new project marks a significant step in the artist’s career, as he partners with Sony Music Eastern Africa to bring his vision to a global audience.
“My fans have been patiently waiting for new music, and with this album, I wanted to give them more than just songs. I wanted to give them a vision,” Nyashinski said. The album’s lead single, “P.I.C.” (Partner In Crime), has already been released and is described as a celebration of love and unity, while also serving as a bold statement that East African music can compete on the world stage.
Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha, the Head of Sony Music Eastern Africa, praised Nyashinski, calling him an artist who “represents the very best of East African music, authentic, innovative, and globally resonant.” She added that with “Yariasu,” the artist is building on the foundation of “Lucky You” and positioning himself as a cultural ambassador for the region. The release, she stated, is “not just about an album, it’s about putting East Africa firmly in the global music conversation.”
“Yariasu” is now available for pre-order, and fans can stream the single “P.I.C.” across all music platforms.