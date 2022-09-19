Shares

Premium whisky brand Johnnie Walker has launched new marketing campaign dubbed The Walkers featuring Kenyan rapper Nyashinski.

The whisky brand has partnered with popular rapper Nyashinski as its Kenyan Walker. The Walkers campaign seeks to reignite the meaning and intent behind the brand’s message. The partnership is part of the global Johnnie Walker Keep Walking campaign that has been ongoing for about 20 years.

Nyashinski, a celebrated Kenyan musician, will be involved in various Johnnie Walker led activities to tell inspiring stories creatively and impactfuly to unpack what it really means to Keep Walking.”

Speaking during the launch event held at the Waterfront Karen, KBL Managing Director John Musanga said; “As part of the Diageo family, we believe that brands mean much more when they stand for something. And Johnnie Walker, one of the most iconic brands in the world, has always stood for progress – pushing boundaries, challenging convention, and celebrating personal milestones in the pursuit of progress. That’s why we have invested heavily in creating partnerships that allow us to support local communities, nurture talent, and bring new experiences to our consumers,” said Musunga.

On her part, EABL Marketing and Innovation Director Anne-Joy Michira said; “We are proud to be partnering with Nyashinki as our Kenyan Walker under ‘The Walkers’ campaign which we have launched today. This partnership is a natural fit for both the Johnnie Walker brand and Nyashinski. Over the years, Nyashinski has established himself as one of the personalities who have manifested this spirit of progress as he keeps working hard to be the best. His hard work and determination have paid off as he is arguably one of the best – if not the best in the Kenyan music industry,” said Michira.

Nyashinski, real name Nyamari Ongegu, is one of Kenya’s biggest musicians. He began his journey as a member of the Kleptomaniax music group that comprised ofNyashinski, Collo (Collins Majale), and Roba (Robert Manyasa).