Nyashinski premiered his highly anticipated album, Yariasu, at an exclusive live listening party hosted by Johnnie Walker at the Microbrewery on September 17, 2025. The intimate event brought together a curated list of Nairobi’s top creatives, media, influencers, and superfans for a night celebrating the artist’s new work and his bold vision.
Set for its official release on September 19, Yariasu was performed in its entirety, with Nyashinski and his producers guiding guests through a collection of tracks that explore themes of resilience, ambition, creativity, and identity. The album marks a new chapter for the artist, blending his East African roots with global influences and following his recent signing with Sony Music Africa.
“Nyashinski is not just a musician, he is a cultural force whose artistry and fearless spirit bring the ‘Keep Walking’ mantra to life,” said Alvin Mbugua, General Manager of Spirits, EABL. “With Yariasu, he continues to inspire a generation to dream bigger and walk bolder, and Johnnie Walker is proud to be part of that journey.”
In a special moment during the event, Mbugua presented Nyashinski with an engraved bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, inscribed with “from one icon to another,” in recognition of his significant impact on culture.
Nyashinski shared his excitement about the project, stating, “Yariasu is about being bold, open, and unafraid to try different things while still enjoying life. I wanted this album to challenge creativity and celebrate freedom of expression.” He added that partnering with Johnnie Walker made it possible to share this vision and celebrate the power of community and culture.
This event marks the latest collaboration in a long-standing partnership between the artist and the brand, which was solidified with his renewed role as the Johnnie Walker Black Label brand ambassador in September 2022. “Our journey with Nyashinski has consistently shaped culture, sparked conversations, and redefined how we celebrate life’s remarkable moments,” Mbugua added. “This partnership is about building legacies and making history together.”