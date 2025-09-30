Shares

Johnnie Walker Blue Label has launched a striking new limited-edition design in partnership with renowned Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra to celebrate the upcoming Diwali festivities. This collaboration unites two icons of high-end craftsmanship, haute couture and luxury Scotch.

Rahul Mishra, celebrated for redefining couture through intricate craft, vivid colour, and community focus, is the first Indian fashion designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week. His design for Johnnie Walker Blue Label captures the spirit of a bright festive night, featuring blooming flowers and spirited animals that symbolize a bright beginning, hope, and prosperity.

Mishra reinterprets traditional Indian artistry to create slow fashion, using the deliberate, patient processes of hand-weaving and hand-embroidery.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Mishra shared his enthusiasm for the shared dedication to quality: “Johnnie Walker Blue Label has been a symbol of luxury and celebration for decades…learning more about the time and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle has been a wonderful journey. Slowing the process of craft and creating a sustainable eco-system for artisans is something close to my heart so sharing my philosophy with a brand with centuries of heritage and a lineage of craftspeople has been very special.”

Alvin Mbugua, General Manager, Spirits, EABL, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Rahul Mishra is a celebration of craftsmanship, where his artistry meets the timeless heritage of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Though not exclusive to Diwali, its launch during this season of light and togetherness makes it especially meaningful, a collector’s piece that elevates festive moments and honors the connections that matter most for our consumers in Kenya and the region.”

Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky is a Scotch layered with notes of fresh citrus, rose petals, dark chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, all wrapped in a warm, smoky finish. It is the perfect pour for toasting special occasions or pairing with celebratory dishes.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Rahul Mishra limited-edition design is now available at select outlets in Kenya for a recommended retail price of Ksh. 35,000. This is a one-time release and once sold out, no further editions will be produced.