Visa has announced the launch of Visa Pay, an innovative mobile solution designed to expand access to digital payments and money transfers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Visa Pay is a secure and interoperable platform that allows both banked and unbanked consumers to pay, get paid, and move money across participating banks and mobile networks.
The new service is a mobile first solution with a focus on accessibility, affordability, and convenience. It offers easy enrollment, advanced fraud prevention, and near real-time account-to-account money transfers in both Congolese Franc (CDF) and US dollars (USD). The platform also facilitates cash in and cash out services at bank branches and enables online payments through virtual cards.
Visa Pay is launching in the DRC with eight partner banks: Access Banque, BGFI, Equity Bank, FBN, Sofibanque, Solidaire Banque, TMB, and UBA. It is available as a mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, it offers a flexible integration option that allows partner banks to embed Visa Pay features directly into their own mobile apps.
According to Sophie Kafuti, Visa’s General Manager for the DRC, the launch is part of the company’s commitment to driving financial inclusion and establishing the DRC as a regional leader in financial technology. “Through Visa Pay, we aim to stimulate economic growth and to help establish the DRC as a regional leader in financial technology,” she said.
The launch of Visa Pay in the DRC exemplifies Visa’s broader mission to promote financial inclusion and support economic growth by using digital payments to empower individuals and businesses.