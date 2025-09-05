Kenya is set to launch its first dedicated astro-tourism experience this Sunday in Samburu County. The initiative, led by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, aims to diversify Kenya’s tourism offerings by tapping into the growing market of stargazing and astronomy enthusiasts.
The launch event at Sopa Lodge in Samburu National Reserve will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon,” which will last for 82 minutes beginning at 8:30 pm.
Astro-tourism is an emerging niche market that combines astronomy education with the experience of pristine night skies. Kenya is uniquely positioned for this, thanks to its clear equatorial skies, minimal light pollution, and remote landscapes. Samburu, with its protected environment and exceptionally dark skies, offers unparalleled views of the Milky Way, constellations, and meteor showers.
The new product will include a variety of experiences, from guided night sky tours and astrophotography expeditions to educational workshops and starlit camping. The program will also integrate the indigenous astronomical knowledge of the local Samburu communities, offering visitors a unique cultural perspective on the stars.
This initiative is expected to attract a new type of traveler to less-explored regions, expanding Kenya’s tourism footprint beyond traditional safari circuits. The project will also create new jobs for local communities, promote community-led tourism projects, and stimulate investment in infrastructure and conservation.
The launch of the astro-tourism experience is a global invitation for travelers, astronomers, and adventure seekers to experience the wonders of the cosmos from the heart of Africa. The “blood moon” will also be visible from other locations, including the Waterfront in Nairobi, The Landing in Nanyuki, and Ileret Campus of the Turkana Basin Institute.