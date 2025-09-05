Isuzu East Africa (Isuzu EA) celebrated its 50th anniversary with a grand “Golden Jubilee” event. The celebration, held at the company’s Nairobi Assembly Plant, was headlined by a symbolic Time Capsule Ceremony, designed to preserve the company’s legacy and aspirations for the next generation.
The event brought together government leaders, international dignitaries, customers, and employees to reflect on Isuzu EA’s journey since its founding in 1975 and to share its vision for the future.
Rita Kavashe, the Chair of the Board and Managing Director of Isuzu EA, reflected on the company’s journey, stating, “Our story is one of trust, resilience, and transformation. For 50 years, Isuzu vehicles have been part of the fabric of East African progress—supporting farmers, transporting children to school, driving businesses, and building economies.” She added that the company is looking forward to a “bold and boundless” future.
Dr. Juma Mukhwana, the Principal Secretary for Industry, commended Isuzu EA for its significant investments and its role in advancing Kenya’s industrial agenda, which aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). He noted that Isuzu vehicles are not just on Kenyan roads but are also “crossing borders into the region,” reinforcing Kenya’s position as an automotive hub.
The Chief Guest, Koji Nakamura, Senior Executive Officer of Isuzu Motors Limited, reaffirmed the global company’s commitment to Africa. He praised Isuzu EA for building a reputation based on “durability, integrity, and reliability” and confirmed that Isuzu Motors will continue to support African growth with multi-pathway vehicle technologies.
The celebration highlighted recent milestones, including the groundbreaking for a KSh. 3 billion Parts Distribution Centre, the commissioning of a KSh. 1 billion Electro-Deposition (ED) Paint Plant, and a new partnership that makes Isuzu EA the official distributor of UD Trucks in Kenya.
Ms. Kavashe affirmed that the company’s next 50 years will be guided by ISUZU ID, a new global corporate philosophy that embodies the message, “Moving the World, for You.” The company’s ambition is to champion greener, more efficient vehicles and expand its completely knocked-down (CKD) assembly capacity to further position Kenya as a regional automotive hub.
The ceremony’s highlight was the sealing of the Time Capsule, which will be opened at the company’s 75th Anniversary in 2050. The capsule contains a collection of letters, photographs, annual reports, and vehicle models, along with testimonials from employees and customers. A special contribution was a signed message from Ms. Kavashe and Isuzu D-Max Brand Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, echoing his famous words: “No human is limited.”
Ms. Kavashe stated that the capsule is “more than a collection of artifacts—it was a message to the future” that will inspire the next generation to dream even bigger.