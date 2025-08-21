Shares

Visa and PEMANDU Associates have partnered to support governments in advancing government efficiency and better sectoral outcomes for their citizens, while also driving greater financial inclusion and improved access and quality of basic services.

The partnership will help governments implement capabilities in digital payments, digital identity, and emerging technology.

Visa and PEMANDU share a vision to empower government-led digitization initiatives, anchored on PEMANDU’s Big Fast Results (BFR) methodology which has successfully supported government and private sector reforms in over 30 countries, including 14 across Africa.

Through this partnership, Visa and its technology partners will provide advanced technology on digital payments, data, digital identity, and capacity building, enabling governments to streamline processes, improve revenue collection and disbursements, and strengthen government efficiency, financial inclusion, and service delivery for their citizens.

Mr. Svyatoslav Senyuta, Vice President and Head of Visa Government Solutions – CEMEA, said, “We are very excited about this one-of-a-kind partnership that brings together Visa’s technology and PEMANDU’s proven government advisory capabilities to create a powerful platform for governments to accelerate financial inclusion, improve government efficiency, and achieve better outcomes for their citizens”.

“We look forward to working closely with Visa Government Solutions CEMEA to complement our partnerships with governments on their digitization priorities, mobilizing resources, and accessing Visa’s technology to deliver greater results for their people,” said Ms. Aida Azmi, Joint Managing Director and Partner at PEMANDU Associates.