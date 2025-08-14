The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 heats up on Thursday, August 14, with a pair of crucial Group A matches at the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) in Nairobi. The day’s results will be pivotal in determining which teams advance to the knockout stages, with three teams locked in a fierce battle for the second qualification spot.
Morocco vs Zambia (17:00 EAT)
Morocco, the two-time CHAN champions, are looking to rebound after a surprising 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Kenya in their last match. Despite starting the tournament with a convincing 2-0 win over Angola, the Atlas Lions now find themselves in a must-win situation to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
Zambia, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the group and has had a tough campaign, losing both of its matches so far—2-0 to DRC and 2-1 to Angola. They will be fighting for pride and their first points of the tournament, though their hopes of advancing are slim. Historically, Morocco has dominated this fixture, with a strong head-to-head record against Zambia.
Angola vs Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (20:00 EAT)
This late kick-off is arguably the most consequential match of the day. Angola and DRC are both in a tight race for the knockout stage. Angola currently holds the second position in Group A with four points after a 1-1 draw with Kenya and a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Zambia.
Meanwhile, two-time champions DRC, after an opening defeat to Kenya, revived their campaign with a decisive 2-0 win over Zambia. Both teams are now level on points with Morocco, making this match a direct confrontation for a top-three finish in the group. The outcome will be critical in shaping the final Group A standings and the fate of these three nations.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania