In a stunning turn of events at the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), Sudan delivered a decisive 4-0 victory over Nigeria, sending the Super Eagles crashing out of the tournament. The result, which came as a major surprise to many, saw Sudan top Group D and leave the favored Nigerian side at the bottom of the table with no points from two matches.
The match began with Nigeria showing early promise, pressing hard and creating several opportunities, but they were unable to convert. The turning point came just before halftime. Following a disallowed goal for Nigeria by VAR, Sudan capitalized on a moment of misfortune for the Super Eagles. A shot from Abdel Raouf Yagoub rebounded off the post and was deflected into the net by Nigeria’s Leonard Ngenge for a cruel own goal. Ngenge’s tough night continued just before the break when he committed a penalty, which was coolly converted by Sudan’s captain Walieldin Khdir, giving Sudan a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime.
Despite making three substitutions at the start of the second half in a desperate attempt to turn the tide, Nigeria found themselves further behind. The second half belonged to Abdel Raouf Yagoub, who netted two more goals in the 55th and 62nd minutes. His clinical finishing sealed the victory and a memorable performance for his team.
Sudan’s coach, Kwesi Appiah, was praised for his team’s disciplined and focused approach. The Falcons of Jediane were solid in defense and lethal on the counter-attack, proving that collective teamwork and a clear strategy can overcome a more highly-ranked opponent. For Nigeria, the campaign ends without a single goal scored and five conceded, raising serious questions about their performance and tactical approach.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania