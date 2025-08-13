Madagascar secured a crucial 2-0 victory against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The match, played on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, was a tightly contested affair for the majority of the game.
The first half saw a strategic battle with both teams unable to capitalize on their chances. CAR, known for conceding early goals, held their ground, while Madagascar, with a reshuffled squad, struggled to create clear opportunities.
In the second half, Madagascar’s coach made four key substitutions that injected urgency into the team’s performance. However, it was CAR’s Ghislain Mounguide who initially threatened, forcing two saves from Madagascan goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa.
As the game wore on, CAR’s defense grew weary, and Madagascar seized control. The deadlock was finally broken in the 84th minute when substitute Toky Rakotondraibe scored after a blocked shot fell to him. Just as CAR was pushing for an equalizer on their Independence Day, Rakotondraibe provided an assist to Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, who scored in stoppage time to seal the 2-0 win.
This victory marked Madagascar’s first in the tournament, keeping their qualification hopes alive. For the Central African Republic, the loss confirmed their elimination from the championship. The article also noted that Madagascar’s goalkeeper, Michel Ramandimbozwa, was instrumental in their previous 0-0 draw against Mauritania.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania