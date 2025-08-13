Today’s matches in Group B of the CHAN 2024 tournament promise high drama, with all four teams still in contention for a spot in the knockout stages. The fate of Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso will be decided at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as the final round of group stage matches kicks off.
Game 1: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic (17:00)
Both Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR) head into this crucial encounter with their CHAN journeys hanging in the balance. For CAR, this match holds even greater significance as it falls on their Independence Day, adding a layer of national pride to the high-stakes contest.
The two teams are in desperate need of a win, having struggled to find form so far. Madagascar has scored just one goal in their two matches, while CAR’s campaign has been plagued by defensive vulnerabilities. With both sides knowing that only three points will likely keep their tournament dreams alive, expect a fierce and open game. CAR’s coach, Sébastien Ngato, has framed the match as a “final” for his team, determined to deliver a victory for their nation on a day of celebration.
Game 2: Mauritania vs. Burkina Faso (20:00)
The final match of the day is a “do-or-die” showdown between Mauritania and Burkina Faso. Mauritania, who won their last game, is now in a strong position, but their coach, Artiz Lopez Garai, has made it clear he wants to win to avoid relying on other results. He has noted the need for his team to be more clinical in front of goal, having only scored once in the tournament.
Burkina Faso, on the other hand, comes into this game with a decisive 4-2 win under their belts, showcasing a dangerous attacking side. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory to guarantee their passage to the quarterfinals. With so much on the line, this West African clash promises to be a tense, tactical, and potentially explosive affair. The outcome will not only determine which team advances but also who tops the group.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania