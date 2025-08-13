In a tense Group D encounter, defending CHAN champions Senegal were forced to share the points with Congo, with the match ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. The result, played out at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, leaves the group wide open heading into the final round of matches.
The match sparked to life in the 10th minute when Congo’s Prince Obongo scored a spectacular free-kick, curling the ball over the wall and past the Senegalese goalkeeper to give his side a surprising early lead. The goal ignited a response from Senegal, who pressed hard for an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 33rd minute when Moussa Kanté rose highest to meet a corner kick with a powerful header, leveling the score and ensuring the two sides went into halftime tied.
The second half was a tactical battle. Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, dominated possession and made several attacking substitutions in search of a winner. However, Congo’s defense held firm, expertly neutralizing Senegal’s attacks and protecting their valuable point. The Congolese goalkeeper, Gildas Moukoubi, was a standout performer, making a series of crucial saves to deny the champions. In the end, neither side could break the deadlock, a testament to Congo’s defensive resilience against a stronger opponent.
With this result, Group D’s qualification race is now fiercely competitive. Senegal and Sudan are tied at the top of the table with four points each, while Congo is just two points behind. This means the final matches will be decisive. Senegal will face Sudan in a top-of-the-table clash to decide who qualifies as the group leader, while Congo will take on an already-eliminated Nigeria team, hoping for a win that could see them through to the knockout stages.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania