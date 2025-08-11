Shares

Maema and Kutumela’s goals propelled South Africa to a hard fought 2-1 victory over Guinea in Kampala, breathing new life into their TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign.

South Africa, who began the day at the bottom of Group C after a draw with Algeria, came out with a clear intent to win. Neo Maema scored the first goal for South Africa in the 10th minute, connecting with a clever pass from Thabiso Kutumela. Guinea’s Moussa Camara managed to equalize in the 37th minute, but South Africa regained the lead in the second half.

Thabiso Kutumela scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute with an assist from Wayde Jooste. Guinea’s attempts to equalize were thwarted by strong defense from South Africa and a few sharp interventions from goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu.

This win gives South Africa four points, putting them in contention for qualification, while Guinea remains at the bottom of the group with one point.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Tuesday, August 12

Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Wednesday, August 13

Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Thursday, August 14

Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Friday, August 15

Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Saturday, August 16

Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Sunday, August 17

Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Monday, August 18

Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Tuesday, August 19

Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

 