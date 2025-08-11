The CHAN 2024 Group C drama is set to intensify today, Monday, August 11, with two pivotal matches at the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole). Both games carry immense weight for the four teams vying for a place in the knockout stages. With the final group matches looming, every point is critical.
South Africa vs. Guinea (17:00 EAT)
The day’s first match features South Africa against Guinea in a must-win situation for both sides. Bafana Bafana, coached by Molefi Ntseki, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Algeria. With just one point, they are at the bottom of the group and desperately need a victory to stay in contention. Coach Ntseki has stressed that this match is a “second opportunity” for his squad to turn their campaign around. South Africa will be looking to their captain, Keagan Dolly, to lead the charge and create goal-scoring opportunities.
Guinea, meanwhile, has a slight advantage with three points, but they are looking to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Uganda in their last outing. This loss ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Guinea in CHAN open play. Coach Souleymane Camara and his team know that a win could significantly boost their chances of advancing, and they will be relying on players like midfielder Mahamed Madani Diarra to orchestrate their attack. A loss for either team could spell the end of their CHAN 2024 journey.
Uganda vs. Niger (20:00 EAT)
In the second match, hosts Uganda face Niger, with a passionate home crowd expected to fill Namboole. Uganda, who have three points from their opening victory over Guinea, are in a strong position but cannot afford complacency. Coach Morley Byekwaso expressed confidence in his team, noting that they will need to adapt their tactics to counter Niger’s style of play. Uganda’s defender Gavin Mugweri Kizito emphasized the team’s focus on both winning and securing a clean sheet to improve their goal difference.
Niger enters this game at the bottom of the table with zero points after losing their first match. Coach Harouna Doulla acknowledges the pressure but insists his team is ready to rectify their mistakes and face the intimidating home support. For Niger, this is a make-or-break game; a defeat would likely see them eliminated from the competition, while a win would blow the group wide open. The team will need to break a scoring drought, having failed to find the back of the net in their last three CHAN games.
The results of these two matches will be crucial in shaping the Group C standings and determining which teams move closer to a quarter-final spot. With everything on the line, fans can expect a day of tense and exciting football.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania