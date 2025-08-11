Shares

Uganda vs. Niger (20:00 EAT)

In the second match, hosts Uganda face Niger, with a passionate home crowd expected to fill Namboole. Uganda, who have three points from their opening victory over Guinea, are in a strong position but cannot afford complacency. Coach Morley Byekwaso expressed confidence in his team, noting that they will need to adapt their tactics to counter Niger’s style of play. Uganda’s defender Gavin Mugweri Kizito emphasized the team’s focus on both winning and securing a clean sheet to improve their goal difference.

Niger enters this game at the bottom of the table with zero points after losing their first match. Coach Harouna Doulla acknowledges the pressure but insists his team is ready to rectify their mistakes and face the intimidating home support. For Niger, this is a make-or-break game; a defeat would likely see them eliminated from the competition, while a win would blow the group wide open. The team will need to break a scoring drought, having failed to find the back of the net in their last three CHAN games.

The results of these two matches will be crucial in shaping the Group C standings and determining which teams move closer to a quarter-final spot. With everything on the line, fans can expect a day of tense and exciting football.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Tuesday, August 12

Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Wednesday, August 13

Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Thursday, August 14

Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Friday, August 15

Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Saturday, August 16

Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Sunday, August 17

Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Monday, August 18

Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Tuesday, August 19

Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania