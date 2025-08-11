Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar is set to host a crucial day of Group D action in the CHAN 2024 tournament on Tuesday, August 12. The two fixtures, Senegal vs Congo and Sudan vs Nigeria, will significantly impact the race for the knockout stage.
Senegal looks to cement top spot against Congo
The day’s first match features defending champions Senegal against Congo. Senegal currently leads Group D with 3 points, following a narrow 1-0 victory over Nigeria in their opening game. A win against Congo would secure their place in the quarterfinals and put them in a dominant position to win the group.
The Lions of Teranga will be looking to build on their disciplined performance against Nigeria. Coach Diallo’s side showcased a solid defensive structure and patience, which paid off with a late goal from Christian Gomis. They will, however, face a resilient Congo side that earned a 1-1 draw with Sudan in their first match. Congo’s physicality and tactical discipline will pose a different challenge, and Senegal will need to dictate the tempo and create more scoring opportunities to avoid an upset.
For Congo, a win is vital to keep pace with the group leaders. A defeat would leave them with a single point and put immense pressure on their final group game. The match is expected to be a tactical battle, with Senegal aiming to control possession and Congo likely to sit back and look for opportunities on the counterattack.
Nigeria seeks redemption in must-win clash against Sudan
In the evening fixture, the spotlight will be on Nigeria as they face Sudan. Having lost their opener to Senegal, Nigeria currently sits at the bottom of the group with zero points. A positive result against Sudan is not just desired—it is a necessity to keep their CHAN dreams alive.
The Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, has emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the game is a “must-win.” Nigeria’s history in the tournament, including being a three-time finalist, adds to the pressure to perform. However, their opening-day loss has raised questions about their readiness to handle continental pressure.
Sudan, on the other hand, comes into the match with a single point from their draw with Congo. They will be looking to capitalize on Nigeria’s pressure and secure a win that would put them in a strong position to advance. The Falcons of Jediane showed a fighting spirit in their first game and will aim to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities from Nigeria.
This match is more than just a battle for three points; it’s a test of resilience for Nigeria and a golden opportunity for Sudan to make a statement in a tightly contested group. A loss for Nigeria would almost certainly mean an early exit from the tournament.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania