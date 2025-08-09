The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) is set for a thrilling day of football as Group B concludes its penultimate round of matches at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The outcomes of today’s two clashes will be crucial in shaping the final standings and determining which teams advance to the knockout stages.
Central African Republic vs. Mauritania (17:00 EAT)The day’s action kicks off with a high-stakes encounter between the Central African Republic and Mauritania. Both sides are desperate for a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.
The Central African Republic, making their CHAN debut, are currently at the bottom of the table after a 4-2 loss to Burkina Faso. A victory is essential for them to stay in contention.
Mauritania sits just above them in fourth place with one point, having drawn with Madagascar and then lost 1-0 to Tanzania. This match represents a do-or-die scenario for both teams, as a loss could effectively end their journey in the tournament.
Tanzania vs. Madagascar (20:00 EAT)The evening’s main event sees tournament hosts Tanzania, fresh off a 1-0 victory against Mauritania, take on Madagascar. The Taifa Stars of Tanzania are in a commanding position at the top of Group B with six points, making them a strong favorite to qualify for the next round.
Madagascar, who drew their opening match against Mauritania, will be looking to pull off an upset against the home team. A win for Madagascar would throw the group wide open and create a tense final day of group stage play.
The atmosphere at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is expected to be electric as Tanzanian fans rally behind their team, hoping they can secure a win and solidify their spot at the top of the group.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania