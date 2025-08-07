Shares

Stanbic Holdings has announced that it has posted a net profit of Ksh. 6.5 billion for the half year ended 30th June 2025. This is a reduction from the Ksh. 7.2 billion net profit that the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

The reduction in profitability was attributed by the company to lower net interest income and elevated operating expenses, primarily due to prior year base effects.

Total income went down to Ksh. 19 billion from Ksh. 20 billion in the previous period. Operating expenses increased to Ksh. 9.3 billion from Ksh. 8.1 billion in 2024 driven by the appreciation of the Kenya Shilling as well as investments in long-term strategic initiatives.

Speaking on the half-year performance, Dr Joshua Oigara stated, “The Kenyan economy remained stable amidst persistent headwinds. Nonetheless, some pressures persist as evidenced by sluggish private sector credit uptake, high fiscal deficits and geopolitical risks. Our focus in this period was largely on supporting our clients navigate shifting market conditions, while fortifying our growth through robust risk management, capital strength and well managed liquidity levels. We believe that our business will continue to demonstrate resilience and keep momentum even as the market continues to post recovery.”

Customer deposits closed at Ksh. 330 billion, a 4% increase from December 2024, while loans and advances stood at Ksh. 233 billion, representing a 1% growth over the same period.

The board of directors have recommended an interim dividend of Ksh. 3.80 per share.

Stanbic Bank continued to advance its sustainability agenda during the first half of 2025, directing funding and capacity-building efforts across four key impact areas:

1. Enterprise growth and job creation

2. Infrastructure development and a just energy transition

3. Climate change mitigation and adaptation

4. Financial inclusion.

Key sustainability achievements include:

1. Issuance of Ksh. 4.5 billion towards green infrastructure projects

2. Lending of Ksh. 1.2 billion to support climate-smart agriculture

3. Disbursement of Ksh. 900 million under the affordable housing program enabling over 200 new homeowners

4. Facilitation of Ksh. 94.8 billion in trade loans, driving economic activity

5. Planted 30k trees as part of climate change mitigation

Through the Stanbic Kenya Foundation, the Group deepened its social impact via strategic partnerships with GIZ, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, American Tower Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These collaborations supported job creation, financial inclusion, and youth empowerment. The Foundation disbursed Ksh. 24 million in catalytic loans to MSMEs and delivered financial literacy and entrepreneurship training to over 33,000 women entrepreneurs across Kenya.