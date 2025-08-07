10-man Kenya battled to a 1-1 draw against Angola in their second Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The result, secured in front of a home crowd at the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), sees the Harambee Stars go top of the group with four points.
The match started with a flurry of action. Angola, who had lost their opener to Morocco, took the lead in the seventh minute through Jó Paciência. However, the home side responded swiftly, with Austin Odhiambo coolly converting a penalty in the 12th minute after a foul was confirmed by a VAR check. The goal was Odhiambo’s second of the tournament, cementing his status as one of Kenya’s key players.
The game took a dramatic turn in the 21st minute when midfielder Marvin Nabwire was shown a red card after a VAR review, forcing Kenya to play with a man down for over 70 minutes. From that point on, the match became a testament to Kenya’s defensive resolve. The Harambee Stars, led by a heroic performance from goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, repelled a series of Angolan attacks and maintained their shape and discipline.
Angola thought they had snatched a late victory in stoppage time, but a goal from Kaporal was ruled out for offside by VAR, preserving the draw for the hosts. The final whistle was met with a mix of relief and celebration from the Kenyan team, who knew the significance of the point earned under immense pressure.
With this draw, Kenya now sits at the top of Group A with four points. Morocco and DRC are tied with three points each, while Angola is in fourth with one point. The race for the knockout stage is now wide open, with the final round of group matches set to be a potential decider.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Friday, August 8
Group C: Algeria vs South Africa (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Guinea vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 9
Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania