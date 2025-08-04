Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced the use of National Identity Card (ID) numbers as a new login option for individual users on the iTax platform. This is part of an ongoing campaign by KRA to simplify tax processes.

Previously, individual taxpayers could only access iTax services by using their Personal Identification Number (PIN). While this method remains valid and operational, the introduction of the ID number as an alternative is expected to make access easier and more convenient for many users. The decision to implement this option was driven by feedback from taxpayers who noted that ID numbers are easier to remember and more frequently used in everyday identification processes.

KRA hopes to reduce friction in accessing services and promote greater uptake of digital tax services. This development comes as part of broader reforms aimed at modernising tax administration.

The iTax platform is used by taxpayers to file returns, make payments, apply for compliance certificates, and carry out various tax-related transactions. Enhancing access to this platform is expected to contribute significantly to KRA’s efforts to expand the tax base through voluntary compliance