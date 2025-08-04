Shares

The highly anticipated 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, shifts its focus to Kampala today, Monday, August 4, 2025. Group C, set to ignite at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, promises a captivating double-header as teams push for early dominance in the tournament.

The day’s action kicks off with Niger facing Guinea at 5:00PM EAT. This encounter marks only the second time these two West African nations will meet in CHAN, a repeat of their 2016 Group C clash which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. In the previous fixture, Niger twice took the lead, only for Guinea to respond immediately on both occasions. Niger will be looking for redemption and a strong start in their fifth CHAN finals appearance, while Guinea aims to extend their impressive recent record, having remained unbeaten in open play since 2018. The tactical battle between Niger’s often compact defensive approach and Guinea’s technically gifted players will be a key storyline to watch.

Later in the evening, at 8:00PM EAT, the hosts Uganda will take on Algeria in what is expected to be a fiercely contested match. The Uganda Cranes, making their seventh CHAN appearance, are yet to advance past the group stage and will be eager to leverage their home advantage and passionate fan base to make a significant impact this year.

Algeria, a former AFCON champion and 2022 CHAN runner-up, enters the tournament with a strong pedigree and a reputation for physical, high-intensity play, making them one of the favourites. This opening match is crucial for both sides to set the tone for their campaigns in a competitive Group C, which also includes South Africa.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is a list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).