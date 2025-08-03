Shares

Morocco, two-time champions of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), kicked off their quest for a third title with a solid 2-0 win over Angola in the Group A opener at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Atlas Lions, under head coach Tarik Sektioui, asserted their dominance from the start, dictating the tempo and creating several early opportunities. The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Imad Riahi unleashed a powerful long-range strike from a precise through ball by Mohamed Hrimat, beating Angolan goalkeeper Neblú. Morocco continued to press before halftime, with Riahi, Anas Bach, and Marouane Louadni all forcing impressive saves from Neblú.

Angola, looking for their first-ever opening match win in five CHAN appearances, showed flashes of brilliance through Jó Paciência and Aguinaldo Matias, but Moroccan goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar stood firm.

In the second half, Morocco maintained control. Despite Angola’s attempts to supercharge their attack with substitutions, it was Morocco who doubled their lead in the 81st minute. Substitute Youness El Kaabi, making an immediate impact, broke free on the left, and his shot was parried by Neblú, only for the ball to inadvertently deflect off Angola’s Kinito into his own net under pressure.

Morocco’s defense, marshalled effectively by captain Hrimat, remained resolute, stifling Angola’s late efforts. This result extends Morocco’s unbeaten record in CHAN group stages and sends a strong statement of intent to their competitors. Conversely, Angola now faces an uphill battle to qualify from a competitive Group A.

Next, Morocco will face Zambia, while Angola will regroup for their clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Both games will be played on 10th August.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Monday, August 4, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. Guinea | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 5:00 PM

Group C: Uganda vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 8:00 PM

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Group D: Congo vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Mauritania vs. Tanzania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Group A: DR Congo vs. Zambia | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 2:00 PM

Group A: Angola vs. Kenya | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 5:00 PM

Friday, August 8, 2025

Group C: Algeria vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Uganda | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Group B: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group D: Congo vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Group A: Morocco vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group A: DRC vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Monday, August 11, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Group B: Tanzania vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Madagascar vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Group A: Kenya vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group D: Nigeria vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group A: Morocco vs. DR Congo | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Congo | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Group C: Uganda vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Algeria vs. Niger | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM