Shares

Madagascar and Mauritania shared the spoils in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium. Both teams kicked off their Group B campaign in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

The result leaves both sides level in a competitive five-team group. Despite moments of promise and considerable effort from both teams, neither could find the decisive touch in a match characterized by more fouls than flowing football. The CHAN tournament, exclusively for players competing in their domestic leagues, often serves as a platform for rising stars.

Madagascar, semi-finalists and bronze medal winners in the 2022 edition, started brightly under coach Romuald Rakotondrabe and captain Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. Dax tested the Mauritanian defense with an early long-range effort, but his evening was cut short in the 39th minute after receiving a second yellow card, forcing the Barea to play the remainder of the match with ten men.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, the Malagasy side displayed remarkable tactical discipline. Goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa was a standout performer, making several crucial saves, including an early stop against Mohamed Hawbott and a late denial of Moulaye Al Khalil.

Mauritania, who have yet to win an opening CHAN match in their history, dominated possession after the red card and appeared more likely to break the deadlock. Moctar El Hacen came closest in stoppage time, with his curled effort just missing the top corner. Despite improved organization and a high press in the second half, Mauritania’s final delivery let them down, continuing their long-standing struggle in front of goal at CHAN, having failed to score in all four of their tournament openers.

Madagascar, who had a strong showing in the 2022 edition, might feel a touch of disappointment with the draw, especially given their promising first half. However, they can take heart from the resilience shown by the team, particularly in defense, after going a man down. With Tanzania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic still to play in the group, both teams understand the slim margin for error.

The result leaves Group B delicately poised, setting the stage for crucial upcoming fixtures. Mauritania will face Tanzania, while Burkina Faso will return to action against the Central African Republic (CAR). Both matches will be played on August 6.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is a list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).