As Kenya joins the world in commemorating World Hepatitis Day this July, this year’s official theme “Let’s Break It down. Get the Facts. Take Action,” reminds us that, to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat, we must begin by breaking down the barriers to awareness, access and early diagnosis – because, ensuring that more people are tested is not just a health priority, but a broader social and economic necessity for the country.

According to the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination, it is estimated that the prevalence of chronic Hepatitis B (HBV) in Kenya’s population is currently 4.4 percent. However, it is also estimated that only 0.25 percent of people living with HBV in Kenya have been diagnosed.

Diagnosis is the gateway to treatment for hepatitis B – and even a cure for hepatitis C.2,3 However, testing is a voluntary process, so awareness is the first step to beating the virus. Breaking down the bigger picture, hepatitis has significant economic effects as well.

Let’s consider that the average annual cost of managing advanced liver disease can reach KES 180,000–400,000 (approximately USD 1,400–3,000) per patient.4 However, the cost of a single test for Hepatitis B or C using efficient diagnostic platforms is less than KES 1,500 (USD 10).

Early testing at scale means healthier, more productive communities – and puts far less financial strain on health systems and individuals.6 This is not just a health issue; it’s a clear return on investment. Early diagnosis means fewer hospital admissions, lower national healthcare spending and healthier, more productive citizens.

And in most countries, the infrastructure already exists. By integrating hepatitis screening into existing HIV Viral Load monitoring equipment, multi-disease screening can be achieved, providing results for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, TB and HPV on a single platform. This approach not only streamlines care but also significantly reduces the cost per patient, especially in hard-to-reach areas of Kenya’s public health sector – and in a period of upheaval, where expectations of international funding are tenuous at best, laboratories that support integrated testing provide a practical and meaningful solution.

Through innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors, we’ve seen firsthand how prioritising early diagnostics can effectively conquer hepatitis at scale. For example, in Egypt, government, with global and local support, prioritised molecular diagnostics support and training of personnel with private sector cooperation. This ensured that screening programmes were operated correctly and provided consistent results with every test.

Within a decade of partnership, Egypt became the first country to achieve WHO Gold-Tier Status, as it effectively eradicated hepatitis C. Here in Kenya, we have made progress, but we can do more as we head towards 2030.

In 2013, the Hepatitis B vaccine was incorporated into the Kenya Expanded Programme of Immunisation, where it is administered to children at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age. Still, the programme only supports free vaccination for children up to 5 years of age, and not people in other high-risk categories, such as HIV-positive patients, for example. So, several hospitals in Kenya still reflect that chronic HBV infection is the leading cause of morbidity among patients with symptoms of liver disease seeking medical help.

What if healthcare providers stepped in before the symptoms began to show – administering a hepatitis test at the same time as a standard HIV test, using the same equipment? Early testing enables patients to access affordable treatment promptly, thereby breaking the chain of transmission. Every test is an opportunity to change the trajectory of a life and our public health system.

Failure to scale up testing today means heavier costs tomorrow, not just in monetary terms, but also in terms of lives. Liver transplants are out of reach for most Kenyans. Late diagnosis often means months of hospitalisation, lost income, and the emotional and financial strain on families.

The path forward demands collective action and renewed commitment from every sector of society. For policymakers, the message is clear: hepatitis testing must be prioritised in universal healthcare programs and county-level health budgets. The Kenya Hepatitis Elimination Plan already provides a solid framework; what’s needed now is the political will to fund it, scale it up, and sustain it across the country.

Healthcare providers are on the frontlines and must integrate hepatitis screening into routine medical care, particularly for adults and high-risk groups. A simple test today could save a life tomorrow.

Community leaders and educators play a decisive role in shaping public opinion. By speaking out, dispelling myths, and normalizing hepatitis conversations, they can help dismantle the stigma that stops so many from getting tested. Awareness isn’t just about information; it drives behavior.

And finally, to every Kenyan: don’t wait for symptoms—they may never come until it’s too late. Get tested. Know your status. Protect your health, your loved ones and your future. Because in the fight against hepatitis, early action is everything.

We must remain steadfast in our collective efforts to expand access to innovative, affordable, and integrated diagnostics across Kenya. Because everyone deserves to get tested, and the sooner we break down the barriers to testing, the sooner we can build a healthier, more informed and more resilient Kenya for all.

By Taofik Oloruko-Oba – Country Manager, Kenya, and Head of East Africa Network, Roche Diagnostics