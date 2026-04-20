Construction of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital, formerly known as Mutuini Hospital, has hit the 91% completion mark. With structural works and final painting concluded, the facility is now entering the final phase of equipment installation and commissioning.
The hospital is set to transition from a local facility into a major referral center and will host dedicated units for:
- Critical Care: Intensive Care Units (ICU), High Dependency Units (HDU), and specialized Burns and Trauma wings.
- Maternal & Neonatal Health: Comprehensive maternity and newborn units, including a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and pioneering human milk banks to support infant nutrition.
- Specialized Surgery: Multiple theaters, including a state-of-the-art live surgery suite for advanced procedures and medical training.
- Renal Services: A dedicated unit to handle kidney-related ailments and dialysis.
The Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital has been equipped with high-capacity support services designed to minimize the need for external referrals:
|Service Category
|Facilities Included
|Diagnostics & Imaging
|CT scans, X-ray, Ultrasound, and a high-capacity laboratory.
|Clinical Services
|Consultation rooms, minor theaters, and nutrition services.
|Pharmacy
|Full inpatient dispensing areas and specialized medical stores.