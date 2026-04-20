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Construction of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital, formerly known as Mutuini Hospital, has hit the 91% completion mark. With structural works and final painting concluded, the facility is now entering the final phase of equipment installation and commissioning.

The hospital is set to transition from a local facility into a major referral center and will host dedicated units for:

Critical Care: Intensive Care Units (ICU), High Dependency Units (HDU), and specialized Burns and Trauma wings.

Maternal & Neonatal Health: Comprehensive maternity and newborn units, including a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and pioneering human milk banks to support infant nutrition.

Specialized Surgery: Multiple theaters, including a state-of-the-art live surgery suite for advanced procedures and medical training.

Renal Services: A dedicated unit to handle kidney-related ailments and dialysis.

The Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital has been equipped with high-capacity support services designed to minimize the need for external referrals: