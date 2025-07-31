Shares

Riina-Riikka Heikka has been appointed as the new Head of Mission/ambassador at Finland’s Embassy in Nairobi, a significant development for diplomatic relations between Finland and Kenya. Her term is set to begin on August 1, 2025. She replaces Pirkka Tapiola.

Heikka brings a wealth of experience to her new role, transferring from her position as Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Kathmandu, where she has served since 2022. Prior to that, she directed the Unit for Civil Society at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Her extensive diplomatic career also includes postings at the Embassy of Finland in Washington, the Permanent Mission of Finland to the OSCE in Vienna, and the Permanent Mission of Finland to NATO in Brussels.

A seasoned diplomat, Riina-Riikka Heikka joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2003 and holds a Master of Laws degree. Her appointment is part of a broader set of changes, with other heads of mission appointed to Bern, Hanoi, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Pristina, and Los Angeles.