Jetour Kenya officially launched its operations in the Kenyan market today with the introduction of four new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs): the Jetour T2, Dashing, X70 Plus, and T1.

Jetour Kenya is a brand under Global Motors Centre Limited. The Jetour Kenya lineup includes:

Model Primary Features Use Case Jetour T2 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, BorgWarner 4WD, 700mm Wading Depth The ultimate off-road companion for conquering rough terrain. Jetour Dashing Aerodynamic Design, AI-Enhanced Driving Assistance, Digital Cockpit Tech-savvy professionals and city drivers seeking a futuristic edge. Jetour X70 Plus Global Bestseller, Seven-Seat Comfort, Smart Connectivity Families needing space, safety, and sophistication. Jetour T1 Compact Design, High Ground Clearance, Advanced Connectivity Young urban drivers and first-time SUV owners.

The new brands will retail as follows (inclusive of taxes):

Jetour X70 plus – Ksh. 5,070,000

Jetour Dashing – Ksh. 4,900,000

Jetour T1 – Ksh. 7,400,000

Jetour T2 – Ksh. 7,800,000

The launch event highlighted Jetour’s long-term commitment to the Kenyan economy, positioning the brand as a partner in national development.

Ali Zubedi, Executive Managing Director, Global Motors Centre Limited, stated: “Jetour is more than a car brand—it’s a commitment to progress. By establishing local assembly, we are creating jobs, building skills, and strengthening Kenya’s entire automotive ecosystem. Our mission is to make world-class SUVs accessible to every Kenyan household.”

Farooq Sheikh, Managing Director, Jetour Kenya, added: “Kenya is ready for vehicles that combine elegance, reliability, and innovation. Jetour brings a modern mobility experience that perfectly matches our local landscape and lifestyle, from rugged terrains to urban commutes.”

Andy Yuan, Vice President, Jetour International, underscored the strategic importance: “Kenya is a strategic market for Jetour in Africa. Its vibrant economy, innovation, and youthful population make it the perfect hub for our long-term growth and for advancing our goals on sustainable mobility.”

Speaking on behalf of the government, Prof. Erastus Gatebe, Industrialisation Secretary, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, affirmed: “The plan by Jetour to set up a local assembly operation, aiming to create hundreds of jobs, enhance skills transfer, and support Kenya’s Vision 2030 industrialisation and clean mobility goals is directly aligned with government efforts to promote sustainable transport and local value addition.”

