In today’s digital world, you generate data whenever you browse social media, shop online, use banking apps, sign up for a newsletter, install a mobile app, or even track your health and fitness. This data is extremely valuable and can be sold to third parties without your knowledge.

However, this collection is not always visible, and many people do not know how this data is used or stored. That is why each year, the world observes Data Privacy Week with the goal of helping individuals and organizations recognize that you have the right and the power to manage your data online and to make informed choices about who sees it and how it is used.

Data Privacy Week 2026 underscores an important reality that without awareness and safeguards, individuals can lose control of how their information is shared. The week serves as a reminder to pause, reflect, and take practical steps to protect your data, while encouraging organisations to uphold responsible data management practices.

For financial institutions, data protection is especially critical. Banks hold some of the most sensitive personal information, including identity details, contact information, account balances, and loan histories etc. Safeguarding this information is essential to maintaining customer trust and financial security.

At Absa Bank, data protection is a key priority. The bank continues to invest in secure digital platforms, robust systems, and strict governance frameworks designed to protect customer information. Additionally, Absa offers consumer safeguards on cybersecurity and data privacy to help protect themselves online. This includes encouraging regular review of app permissions, removal of unused apps, and careful management of personal details.

However, data protection is a shared responsibility between the consumer and institutions. Simple habits can significantly reduce exposure to cyber risks. Using passwords that are at least 12 characters long and avoiding the recycling of the same password across multiple accounts is a crucial first step. Do not share your passwords with any other third parties. If in doubt of your memory capabilities, consider a password manager to help you keep track of them.

Moreover, enabling multi-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your phone. Using this feature, the first time you sign in on a device or app you enter your username and password as usual, then you get prompted to enter your second factor to verify your identity. Many services, including most banks and email providers, let you add a second step which makes it harder for attackers to break in.

Regularly reviewing app permissions helps ensure that applications only access information they truly need, such as location, contacts, or photos. Keeping devices and applications up to date is equally important, as updates often contain security patches designed to protect against emerging threats.

Ultimately, your personal data is more than a set of numbers in a system. It reflects your identity, preferences, financial life, social behavior and even parts of your professional future. When this data is not properly protected you may suffer multiple risks including identity theft, financial accounts being compromises and your online reputation and opportunities being affected

Protecting your data builds your privacy and strengthens trust between you and the companies you interact with. Data Privacy Week is not just an annual event, it is a reminder to build privacy awareness into your daily life. You cannot control how each little piece of data about you and your family is collected, however, you can take control of your data by choosing safer passwords, reviewing app settings, or understanding how organizations like Absa manage your data, taking small steps today can significantly reduce your risk tomorrow.

By Hartnell Ndungi – Absa Bank Kenya Chief Data Officer