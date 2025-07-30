Shares

Kenya’s media landscape has entered a new phase today with the official launch of the Code of Conduct for Media Practice, 2025. The new code of conduct was revised and then sent to the parliament for approval by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

This legislation, published in a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 70 on May 14, 2025, by the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Sing’oei, marks a step towards enhancing media professionalism and accountability across the nation.

The new Code updates the Second Schedule of the Media Council Act, 2013, effectively replaces the previous Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya. Its introduction is a direct response to addressing shortcomings identified in the former code and a High Court ruling that mandated the establishment of age-appropriate standards within the Media Council’s Code of Conduct, particularly for the protection of children and vulnerable groups.

Beyond traditional journalism, the Code of Conduct for Media Practice now explicitly tackles:

• The rise of digital media: Acknowledging the proliferation of online platforms and content.

• AI ethics: Setting guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in media production and dissemination.

• Safeguarding children and vulnerable individuals: Emphasizing specific standards and responsibilities to protect these groups from harmful or inappropriate content.

• Promoting responsible user-generated content: Addressing the increasing role of public contributions to media.

• Fostering principled editorial conduct: Reinforcing ethical considerations at the core of media operations.

This revision aims to ensure that media practices keep pace with technological advancements while upholding fundamental ethical principles.

Download the Code of Conduct for Media Practice, 2025 HERE.