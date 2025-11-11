Shares

Kenya’s Parliament is set to debate the Local Content Bill, 2025, a proposed law aimed at dramatically boosting employment for local citizens and strengthening domestic supply chains by imposing strict quotas on multinational companies.

The Bill, tabled on October 7th, seeks to address Kenya’s persistent challenge of high unemployment, particularly among young graduates, which has been exacerbated by slow job creation and rising economic pressures. Data indicates that only 75,000 formal jobs were created last year, a significant drop from the 122,900 recorded the previous year.

Key Requirements for Foreign Companies

If approved, the Bill will establish mandatory minimum quotas for both employment and local sourcing, backed by severe penalties for non-compliance.

Requirement Quota/Provision Focus Kenyan Workforce Minimum 80% of total employees must be Kenyan citizens, including those in top leadership positions (e.g., CEOs). Employment and Fair Labor Practices (per Article 41 of the Constitution). Local Sourcing (Goods & Services) At least 60% of goods, services (finance, insurance, construction, transport, logistics, warehousing), and supplies must be sourced from local companies. Supporting local businesses and boosting domestic industry. Agricultural Sourcing 100% of agricultural produce used as raw materials for manufacturing must be sourced from Kenyan farmers. Direct support for the agricultural sector and Kenyan farmers. Management Foreign companies must employ qualified and skilled Kenyan citizens in management and all levels of the organization. Skills transfer and local leadership development.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The proposed law introduces tough enforcement mechanisms to ensure companies adhere to the new standards, moving beyond the current practice of merely submitting local content plans.

For the Company (Body Corporate): A fine of no less than Ksh. 100 million.

For the Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Imprisonment for a term of not less than one year.

Currently, there is no legal requirement for foreign firms to reserve a specific proportion of jobs for locals. The government hopes the proposed law will ensure that multinational operations contribute directly to job creation and economic growth, giving Kenyan workers and suppliers a stronger stake in the market. This push comes amidst national struggles to absorb the hundreds of thousands of graduates entering the labor market each year.

Find the Local Content Bill HERE.