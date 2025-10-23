Shares

Kenya has officially increased its Air Passenger Service Levy following the enactment of the Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, 2025, signed into law by President William Ruto on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The new legislation introduces significant adjustments to the passenger fees and reshapes how the collected funds are distributed among key sector institutions.

Under the amended law, the charges have been revised as follows:

International Passenger Charge: Increased to US $50.

Domestic Passenger Fee: Increased to Ksh 600.

The law also grants the Cabinet Secretary for Transport the flexibility to vary these charges as needed through official gazette notices, ensuring that sector funding demands can be met over time.

Revised fund distribution

A major change in the new law is the revised distribution of the revenue generated from air travel tickets. The funds will now be apportioned among four crucial agencies, ensuring sustainable financing and eliminating duplication of efforts:

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Kenya Meteorological Service Authority: This service is newly included in the revenue sharing, recognizing its critical role in aviation safety through weather forecasting and disaster preparedness. The Tourism Fund: The consolidated Tourism Fund aims to streamline tourism financing, enabling more effective marketing and development initiatives to enhance Kenya’s position as a premier tourist destination.

The previous arrangement only involved aviation entities and the Tourism Promotion Fund.

According to Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wah, who tabled the bill, the intent is “to ensure that these monies are shared in a way that eliminates duplication and guarantees sustainable financing for key institutions.”