The National Heroes Council of the Republic of Kenya released its annual publication, National Heroes, 2025, commemorating individuals honoured on Mashujaa Day, October 20, 2025, at Ithookwe Stadium, Kitui County. The publication, which serves to document and preserve the nation’s heritage, recognizes 184 heroes whose profound contributions span a diverse range of 14 categories.

The rigorous selection process is governed by the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014 and starts with public nominations and is followed by public scrutiny to ensure accountability.

Diverse faces of heroism

The 2025 list highlights contributions from both historical figures and contemporary trailblazers, organized into 14 core areas:

  • Liberation Struggle: Honorees embody courage and sacrifice in the fight for freedom and sovereignty. Noted figures include Hon. Gitu wa Kahengeri, OGW, for his Mau Mau activities and detention, and Hon. Fanuel Walter Odede (Posthumous) for raising funds for the Kapenguria Six defense.
  • Arts and Creativity: This category recognizes individuals who use talent to inspire and unite, preserving heritage and bringing national recognition. Honorees include music pioneer Paul Julius Nunda (Jua Cali), producer Clement Rapudo Sijenyi (Clemo), and literary giant Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o (Posthumous).
  • Sports: Athletes are celebrated for raising Kenya’s profile globally through excellence and determination. Honorees include coach Mildred Omari Cheche forleading the U17 Starlet team to the World Cup, and mountaineer James Ngarariga Kagambi, the first Kenyan citizen to summit Mt. Everest.
  • Human Rights and Philanthropy: This group includes advocates for justice and those who undertake selfless programs to uplift marginalized groups. Philanthropists like Dr Manilal Premchand Chandaria, OBS, CBS, EBS, for his foundation’s impact on education and health, and human rights defender Dr Josephine Kulea, HSC, for rescuing girls from harmful cultural practices, are recognized.
  • Environmental Conservation: Honorees are recognized for safeguarding Kenya’s natural heritage and leading climate action efforts. Dr Christopher Kiprotich Kiptoo, CBS, is honored for founding the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Program (KICP) which restored thousands of hectares of forest land.

Complete List of National Heroes 2025

The following individuals have been officially declared and honored as National Heroes for 2025:

1. Liberation Struggle

  1. Hon. Gitu wa Kahengeri, OGW
  2. Muchiri M’Mwitha
  3. M’kanga Mwararia Emilio
  4. Lucia Cianjoka Leonard
  5. Dorcas Kibura Ngahu
  6. Harisson Githaiga Githaibi
  7. Hon. Fanuel Walter Odede (Posthumous)
  8. Stephen Nyang’or Aloo (Posthumous)
  9. Haji Galma Dido (Posthumous)
  10. Githae wa Kiguru (Posthumous)
  11. Njeri wa Ndugo (Posthumous)
  12. Kirongothi wa Ndegwa (Posthumous)
  13. Gatabaki wa Mundati (Posthumous)
  14. Nabii Lukas Pkech (Posthumous)
  15. Chief Ng’eleyo Wero Tomele (Posthumous)

2. Entrepreneurship and Industry

  1. Judy Mwende Mutunga
  2. David Wambua Joel Masika, OGW
  3. F A James Wangunyu
  4. Victor B Otieno Maura
  5. F A Dr Luke Mwiti Kinoti
  6. Fatuma Abubakar Abdalla Elmaawy
  7. Tobias Ouma Alando
  8. Clement Tulezi Atitwa
  9. Julius Festus Mutinda Munene
  10. Charles Maina Thuo
  11. Mohamud Mohamed Salat
  12. Dr Eng. Francis Ngunjiri
  13. Bertrand Lubanga Ngaywa
  14. Edwin Abonyo Jacob

3. Human Rights

 

  1. Dr Dianah Wanjiku Kamande, HSC
  2. Philip Kiprono Muge
  3. Ebei Benson Ewoi
  4. Daniel Mutai
  5. Dr. Hellen Wambui Nkuraiya
  6. Davice Otieno Wita
  7. Tabitha Ruguru Kibue
  8. Fatuma Ibrahim Hakar
  9. Yasmin Mohammed Nassur
  10. Rahma Gulam Abbas
  11. Moses Chirandine Mangeni
  12. Hamisi Suleiman Dzole
  13. Lotaruk Ekuam Nahashon
  14. Daniel Otieno Randa
  15. Dr Elizabeth Jemutai Keitany
  16. Dr Josephine Kulea, HSC
  17. Nancy Wangechi Ndegwa
  18. Esther Nyambura Gathuo
  19. Shimsia Abdullahi Hassan
  20. Dr Joyce Daudi Nzulwa
  21. Caroline Adhiambo Kisuge
  22. Caroline N Lentupuru
  23. Dr Nyakona Roselyne David

4. Philanthropy

  1. Lillian Anyango Ngala
  2. Susan Peris Wairimu Karina
  3. Ziporah Nyariki
  4. Susan Kitheka
  5. Dr Manilal Premchand Chandaria, OBS, CBS, EBS
  6. Jackline Nyagochi Ongechi
  7. Ben Onyango Haggai
  8. Harry Kirigha Mwailengo
  9. Eunice Koli Kimwele
  10. Rosalline Chebet Kuresoi
  11. Robert Allen Andersen
  12. Amb. Dr Kiran Suthar HSC
  13. Abdul Bari Hamid Hassanali
  14. Dr. Manoj Ramnikal Shah, CStJ, HSC, EBS
  15. Lucy Muthoni Kuria
  16. Peter Odhiambo Okuli
  17. Rolex Akinyi Ong’ute
  18. Tusmo Ibrahim Ogle (Posthumous)

5. Arts

  1. Martin Ndirui Munyua
  2. Hellen Wambura Mwangi
  3. Matthew Onyango Ondiege
  4. Daudi Manduku Michael
  5. Elizabeth Obege Awor
  6. Nahashon Mukhwaya Nabwayo
  7. Peter Ouma Nyadawa
  8. Faith Nziva Kithele
  9. Justus Manthi Ngemu
  10. Josiah Edmond Odongo
  11. John Eric Ochieng Okumu
  12. Bosco Mulwa Musyoka
  13. Clement Rapudo Sijenyi
  14. Paul Julius Nunda
  15. Prof John Geofrey Mugubi
  16. Dr Henry Miyinzi Chakava (Posthumous)
  17. Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o (Posthumous)
  18. Daniel Owino Misiani (Posthumous)
  19. Fundi Konde (Posthumous)
  20. Issah Mmari Wangui (Posthumous)
  21. William Osundwa Wasike (Posthumous)

6. Indigenous Knowledge

  1. Dr Jane Bosibori Obuchi
  2. Abdullahi Matker Yunis
  3. Dr Kennedy Momanyi Bosire

7. Sports

  1. Kennedy Ndemo Omwange
  2. Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa
  3. Vincent Ongera Onsomu
  4. Shadrack Andenga
  5. Nicholas Chumba Musonye
  6. Mourice Omondi Aloo
  7. Catherine Katumbu Mutwa
  8. Clinton Aluvi Owatinya
  9. Cynthia Chepkurui
  10. Nancy Jepngetich Makani
  11. Mildred Omari Cheche
  12. Shikuku Eric
  13. Rebecca Kerubo Koroso
  14. Pauline Memagenda Sheghu
  15. Linet Ayuko Osiako
  16. Sharon Jeptarus Bitok
  17. Lucas Wandia Wanjiru
  18. Anne Lichina
  19. Jairus Ongeta Okora
  20. Faith Ogallo
  21. Kennedy Ivuzu Ogada
  22. Fabian Kungu Gathoni
  23. Parin Nasambu Simiyu
  24. James Ngarariga Kagambi
  25. Wesley Ogam Rabok
  26. Morris Okolla Alfayo
  27. Abraham Mutala Mukulu
  28. Abud Omar Khamis
  29. Byrne Omondi Odhiambo
  30. Alpha Chris Onyango
  31. Nicodemus Kimanthi Musau
  32. Hakizimana Gervais (Posthumous)

8. Cultural Values and Practices

  1. Dickson Kipketer Sitienei
  2. Rev Javan Kiprotich Tarno
  3. Moses Nyakweba Okemwa
  4. Evans Osango Keya
  5. Moses Leleu Laima (Posthumous)
  6. Prof Henry Stanley Kabeca Mwaniki (Posthumous)

9. Spiritual Leadership

  1. Rev Paul Kipkorir Kemoi
  2. Alice Biyeshe Shivisy
  3. Rev Dr Simon Mwangi Ndegwa

10. Scholarship, Professionalism and Research

  1. Dr Solomon Ikote Muntet
  2. Prof Susan Wanjiru Mbugua
  3. Sylvester Angoye Musikoyo
  4. Prof Wyne Kenneth Mutuma
  5. Dr Majid Mbarak Warshow
  6. Nicholus Orang’i Matoke
  7. Leonid Ashindu
  8. Dr Simon Okumba Miruka
  9. Dr James Ouma Okaka
  10. Prof Bosire Monari
  11. Dr. Elicanah Moenga Mosiori
  12. Mwanahamisi Hamadi
  13. Dr Ibrahim Ondeko Matende

11. Peacemaking

  1. Inspector Patrick Joshua Indimuli
  2. Elias Jama Noor
  3. Kevin Stephen Owino Osido
  4. Adan Hassan Sagar
  5. Dr Sellah Jebwambok Ruto
  6. Henry Kiptoo Murey
  7. John Mwangi Munyiri
  8. H.E. Amb. Dr Jonathan Emmamuzo Ojadah

12. Statesmanship

  1. Shukri Baramadei
  2. Harison Ochieng Yogo
  3. Peter Khamala Nyikuli
  4. Omar Shuria Abdi
  5. Dr Susan Jemtai Koech

13. National Cohesion and Integration

  1. Bishop Alkan Jacob Lesuuda
  2. Precious Dama Randu
  3. Kennedy Kunani Isaac
  4. Dr Elizabeth Chesoi Kigai
  5. Amos Olereyan Olenasolio, HSC
  6. Safia Saro Guyo
  7. Mohamed Hassan Hamadi

14. Environmental Conservation

  1. Dr Christopher Kiprotich Kiptoo, CBS
  2. Caleb Ambulwa Burudi
  3. Benard Kipkorir Koech
  4. James Makau Muthui
  5. Dr. Thomas Mbithi Musili
  6. David Mutembei Festus
  7. Okoth Alfred Ochola
  8. Dominic Kibitok Tanui
  9. Lilian Letiwa
  10. Recho Jerono Kibet
  11. Stephen Kihuni Wachira
  12. Yunis Ibrahim Sheikh
  13. Joyce Venessa Wanjiru Gachugi
  14. Joseph Kipngeno Towet
  15. Prof Peter Muriungi Kinyua
  16. Bruce Kimanthi Mukuru

