Shares

The National Heroes Council of the Republic of Kenya released its annual publication, National Heroes, 2025, commemorating individuals honoured on Mashujaa Day, October 20, 2025, at Ithookwe Stadium, Kitui County. The publication, which serves to document and preserve the nation’s heritage, recognizes 184 heroes whose profound contributions span a diverse range of 14 categories.

The rigorous selection process is governed by the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014 and starts with public nominations and is followed by public scrutiny to ensure accountability.

Diverse faces of heroism

The 2025 list highlights contributions from both historical figures and contemporary trailblazers, organized into 14 core areas:

Liberation Struggle: Honorees embody courage and sacrifice in the fight for freedom and sovereignty. Noted figures include Hon. Gitu wa Kahengeri, OGW, for his Mau Mau activities and detention, and Hon. Fanuel Walter Odede (Posthumous) for raising funds for the Kapenguria Six defense.

Arts and Creativity: This category recognizes individuals who use talent to inspire and unite, preserving heritage and bringing national recognition. Honorees include music pioneer Paul Julius Nunda (Jua Cali), producer Clement Rapudo Sijenyi (Clemo), and literary giant Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o (Posthumous).

Sports: Athletes are celebrated for raising Kenya’s profile globally through excellence and determination. Honorees include coach Mildred Omari Cheche forleading the U17 Starlet team to the World Cup, and mountaineer James Ngarariga Kagambi, the first Kenyan citizen to summit Mt. Everest.

Human Rights and Philanthropy: This group includes advocates for justice and those who undertake selfless programs to uplift marginalized groups. Philanthropists like Dr Manilal Premchand Chandaria, OBS, CBS, EBS, for his foundation’s impact on education and health, and human rights defender Dr Josephine Kulea, HSC, for rescuing girls from harmful cultural practices, are recognized.

Environmental Conservation: Honorees are recognized for safeguarding Kenya’s natural heritage and leading climate action efforts. Dr Christopher Kiprotich Kiptoo, CBS, is honored for founding the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Program (KICP) which restored thousands of hectares of forest land.

Complete List of National Heroes 2025

The following individuals have been officially declared and honored as National Heroes for 2025:

1. Liberation Struggle

Hon. Gitu wa Kahengeri, OGW Muchiri M’Mwitha M’kanga Mwararia Emilio Lucia Cianjoka Leonard Dorcas Kibura Ngahu Harisson Githaiga Githaibi Hon. Fanuel Walter Odede (Posthumous) Stephen Nyang’or Aloo (Posthumous) Haji Galma Dido (Posthumous) Githae wa Kiguru (Posthumous) Njeri wa Ndugo (Posthumous) Kirongothi wa Ndegwa (Posthumous) Gatabaki wa Mundati (Posthumous) Nabii Lukas Pkech (Posthumous) Chief Ng’eleyo Wero Tomele (Posthumous)

2. Entrepreneurship and Industry

Judy Mwende Mutunga David Wambua Joel Masika, OGW F A James Wangunyu Victor B Otieno Maura F A Dr Luke Mwiti Kinoti Fatuma Abubakar Abdalla Elmaawy Tobias Ouma Alando Clement Tulezi Atitwa Julius Festus Mutinda Munene Charles Maina Thuo Mohamud Mohamed Salat Dr Eng. Francis Ngunjiri Bertrand Lubanga Ngaywa Edwin Abonyo Jacob

3. Human Rights

Dr Dianah Wanjiku Kamande, HSC Philip Kiprono Muge Ebei Benson Ewoi Daniel Mutai Dr. Hellen Wambui Nkuraiya Davice Otieno Wita Tabitha Ruguru Kibue Fatuma Ibrahim Hakar Yasmin Mohammed Nassur Rahma Gulam Abbas Moses Chirandine Mangeni Hamisi Suleiman Dzole Lotaruk Ekuam Nahashon Daniel Otieno Randa Dr Elizabeth Jemutai Keitany Dr Josephine Kulea, HSC Nancy Wangechi Ndegwa Esther Nyambura Gathuo Shimsia Abdullahi Hassan Dr Joyce Daudi Nzulwa Caroline Adhiambo Kisuge Caroline N Lentupuru Dr Nyakona Roselyne David

4. Philanthropy

Lillian Anyango Ngala Susan Peris Wairimu Karina Ziporah Nyariki Susan Kitheka Dr Manilal Premchand Chandaria, OBS, CBS, EBS Jackline Nyagochi Ongechi Ben Onyango Haggai Harry Kirigha Mwailengo Eunice Koli Kimwele Rosalline Chebet Kuresoi Robert Allen Andersen Amb. Dr Kiran Suthar HSC Abdul Bari Hamid Hassanali Dr. Manoj Ramnikal Shah, CStJ, HSC, EBS Lucy Muthoni Kuria Peter Odhiambo Okuli Rolex Akinyi Ong’ute Tusmo Ibrahim Ogle (Posthumous)

5. Arts

Martin Ndirui Munyua Hellen Wambura Mwangi Matthew Onyango Ondiege Daudi Manduku Michael Elizabeth Obege Awor Nahashon Mukhwaya Nabwayo Peter Ouma Nyadawa Faith Nziva Kithele Justus Manthi Ngemu Josiah Edmond Odongo John Eric Ochieng Okumu Bosco Mulwa Musyoka Clement Rapudo Sijenyi Paul Julius Nunda Prof John Geofrey Mugubi Dr Henry Miyinzi Chakava (Posthumous) Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o (Posthumous) Daniel Owino Misiani (Posthumous) Fundi Konde (Posthumous) Issah Mmari Wangui (Posthumous) William Osundwa Wasike (Posthumous)

6. Indigenous Knowledge

Dr Jane Bosibori Obuchi Abdullahi Matker Yunis Dr Kennedy Momanyi Bosire

7. Sports

Kennedy Ndemo Omwange Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa Vincent Ongera Onsomu Shadrack Andenga Nicholas Chumba Musonye Mourice Omondi Aloo Catherine Katumbu Mutwa Clinton Aluvi Owatinya Cynthia Chepkurui Nancy Jepngetich Makani Mildred Omari Cheche Shikuku Eric Rebecca Kerubo Koroso Pauline Memagenda Sheghu Linet Ayuko Osiako Sharon Jeptarus Bitok Lucas Wandia Wanjiru Anne Lichina Jairus Ongeta Okora Faith Ogallo Kennedy Ivuzu Ogada Fabian Kungu Gathoni Parin Nasambu Simiyu James Ngarariga Kagambi Wesley Ogam Rabok Morris Okolla Alfayo Abraham Mutala Mukulu Abud Omar Khamis Byrne Omondi Odhiambo Alpha Chris Onyango Nicodemus Kimanthi Musau Hakizimana Gervais (Posthumous)

8. Cultural Values and Practices

Dickson Kipketer Sitienei Rev Javan Kiprotich Tarno Moses Nyakweba Okemwa Evans Osango Keya Moses Leleu Laima (Posthumous) Prof Henry Stanley Kabeca Mwaniki (Posthumous)

9. Spiritual Leadership

Rev Paul Kipkorir Kemoi Alice Biyeshe Shivisy Rev Dr Simon Mwangi Ndegwa

10. Scholarship, Professionalism and Research

Dr Solomon Ikote Muntet Prof Susan Wanjiru Mbugua Sylvester Angoye Musikoyo Prof Wyne Kenneth Mutuma Dr Majid Mbarak Warshow Nicholus Orang’i Matoke Leonid Ashindu Dr Simon Okumba Miruka Dr James Ouma Okaka Prof Bosire Monari Dr. Elicanah Moenga Mosiori Mwanahamisi Hamadi Dr Ibrahim Ondeko Matende

11. Peacemaking

Inspector Patrick Joshua Indimuli Elias Jama Noor Kevin Stephen Owino Osido Adan Hassan Sagar Dr Sellah Jebwambok Ruto Henry Kiptoo Murey John Mwangi Munyiri H.E. Amb. Dr Jonathan Emmamuzo Ojadah

12. Statesmanship

Shukri Baramadei Harison Ochieng Yogo Peter Khamala Nyikuli Omar Shuria Abdi Dr Susan Jemtai Koech

13. National Cohesion and Integration

Bishop Alkan Jacob Lesuuda Precious Dama Randu Kennedy Kunani Isaac Dr Elizabeth Chesoi Kigai Amos Olereyan Olenasolio, HSC Safia Saro Guyo Mohamed Hassan Hamadi

14. Environmental Conservation

Dr Christopher Kiprotich Kiptoo, CBS Caleb Ambulwa Burudi Benard Kipkorir Koech James Makau Muthui Dr. Thomas Mbithi Musili David Mutembei Festus Okoth Alfred Ochola Dominic Kibitok Tanui Lilian Letiwa Recho Jerono Kibet Stephen Kihuni Wachira Yunis Ibrahim Sheikh Joyce Venessa Wanjiru Gachugi Joseph Kipngeno Towet Prof Peter Muriungi Kinyua Bruce Kimanthi Mukuru

Find the booklet of the 184 national heroes HERE.