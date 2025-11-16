Shares

The Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (MOICT) has made public a list of applicants vying for the position of Board Member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The selection panel headed by Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary general Erick Oduor, is tasked with recruiting three individuals to serve on the Media Council of Kenya board. It has published the names and academic qualifications of hundreds of applicants who submitted their credentials. They have also released a list of those shortlisted and their interview dates next week.

The selection process for the Board Members of the Media Council of Kenya has yielded a diverse and highly qualified group of shortlisted candidates, each bringing a unique blend of academic expertise and professional background to the table.

Ephraim Percy Kenyanito holds dual Master’s degrees: a Master of Arts in Business Administration and Management (MBA) and an LLM in International Trade Law and Steve Bakari Apot, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB, Hons) degree. Dr. Jannerose Kaithi Kibaara holds a PhD in Education Management and Policy while Dr. Abduba Molu Ido, PhD holds a PhD in Governance and Leadership.

The full list is below: