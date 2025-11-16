The Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (MOICT) has made public a list of applicants vying for the position of Board Member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).
The selection panel headed by Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary general Erick Oduor, is tasked with recruiting three individuals to serve on the Media Council of Kenya board. It has published the names and academic qualifications of hundreds of applicants who submitted their credentials. They have also released a list of those shortlisted and their interview dates next week.
The selection process for the Board Members of the Media Council of Kenya has yielded a diverse and highly qualified group of shortlisted candidates, each bringing a unique blend of academic expertise and professional background to the table.
Ephraim Percy Kenyanito holds dual Master’s degrees: a Master of Arts in Business Administration and Management (MBA) and an LLM in International Trade Law and Steve Bakari Apot, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB, Hons) degree. Dr. Jannerose Kaithi Kibaara holds a PhD in Education Management and Policy while Dr. Abduba Molu Ido, PhD holds a PhD in Governance and Leadership.
The full list is below:
|No
|Name
|Qualification
|Interview Date
|Time
|1
|Virginia Wangari Ndungu
|PhD in Mass Communication
|19/11/2025
|9.00 AM
|2
|Ibrahim Mutwiri Kirimi
|PhD in Finance
|19/11/2025
|9.45 AM
|3
|Osii A. Caroline
|Bachelors in Clinical Psychology
|19/11/2025
|10.00 AM
|4
|David Kiplagat Kimeli
|Master of Business Administration
|19/11/2025
|10.45 AM
|5
|Moses Kipkemoi Kiyeng
|Master of Science in Finance (MSc Finance) – Finance & Investment
|19/11/2025
|11.30 AM
|6
|Risper Awuor Olick
|Master of Business Administration, Finance
|19/11/2025
|12.15 PM
|7
|Kinoti Gituma
|Master of Business Administration
|19/11/2025
|2.00 PM
|8
|Hon. Dr. Kemunto Nyabuti Damaris
|MSc Business Psychology
MBA Global Business and Sustainability – Social Entrepreneurship
|19/11/2025
|2.45 PM
|9
|Washington Opiyo Sati
|Doctor of Philosophy
|19/11/2025
|3.30 PM
|10
|Barbrah M’Mbaka Imbahala
|Master of Business Administration
|19/11/2025
|4.15 PM
|11
|CPA Enock Nyanchoga Monari
|Master of Science in Finance and Economics
|20/11/2025
|9.15 AM
|12
|Delilah Kadzo Ngala
|Master of Business Administration (Strategic Management)
|20/11/2025
|10.00 AM
|13
|Judith Wambura
|Master of Arts, International Studies
|20/11/2025
|10.45 AM
|14
|Martin Mutua
|Master of Arts, International Studies
|20/11/2025
|11.30AM
|15
|Fatuma Sambur
|Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Development Communication
|20/11/2025
|12.15 PM
|16
|FCPA Edwin Makori
|Master of Business Administration-Finance
|20/11/2025
|2.00 PM
|17
|Dr. Abduba Molu Ido, PhD
|PhD in Governance and Leadership
|20/11/2025
|2.45 PM
|18
|Abdullahi Hassan Maalim
|Master of Education in Leadership and Policy Studies
|20/11/2025
|3.30 PM
|19
|Dr. Jannerose Kaithi Kibaara
|PhD in Education Management and Policy
|21/11/2025
|9.00 AM
|20
|Simmy M. Marwa
|PhD – Management Science
|21/11/2025
|9.15 AM
|21
|Mary Nasieku Yiapan
|Bachelor in Education (Arts)
|21/11/2025
|10.00 AM
|22
|Samson Owino
|Bachelor of Business Information technology
|21/11/2025
|10.45 AM
|23
|Kosgei Kemboi Alvin
|Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
|21/11/2025
|11.30 AM
|24
|Jemima Kodero
|Bachelor of Communication & Public Relations
|21/11/2025
|12.15 PM
|25
|Steve Bakari Apot
|Bachelor of Laws (LLB, Hons)
|21/11/2025
|2.00 PM
|26
|Ephraim Percy Kenyanito
|Master of Arts (Business Administration and Management) – Management (MBA & LLM in International Trade Law)
|21/11/2025
|2.45 PM