The Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (MOICT) has made public a list of applicants vying for the position of Board Member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The selection panel headed by Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary general Erick Oduor, is tasked with recruiting three individuals to serve on the Media Council of Kenya board. It has published the names and academic qualifications of hundreds of applicants who submitted their credentials. They have also released a list of those shortlisted and their interview dates next week.

The selection process for the Board Members of the Media Council of Kenya has yielded a diverse and highly qualified group of shortlisted candidates, each bringing a unique blend of academic expertise and professional background to the table.

Ephraim Percy Kenyanito holds dual Master’s degrees: a Master of Arts in Business Administration and Management (MBA) and an LLM in International Trade Law and Steve Bakari Apot, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB, Hons) degree. Dr. Jannerose Kaithi Kibaara holds a PhD in Education Management and Policy while Dr. Abduba Molu Ido, PhD holds a PhD in Governance and Leadership.

The full list is below:

No Name Qualification Interview Date Time
1 Virginia Wangari Ndungu PhD in Mass Communication 19/11/2025 9.00 AM
2 Ibrahim Mutwiri Kirimi PhD in Finance 19/11/2025 9.45 AM
3 Osii A. Caroline Bachelors in Clinical Psychology 19/11/2025 10.00 AM
4 David Kiplagat Kimeli Master of Business Administration 19/11/2025 10.45 AM
5 Moses Kipkemoi Kiyeng Master of Science in Finance (MSc Finance) – Finance & Investment 19/11/2025 11.30 AM
6 Risper Awuor Olick Master of Business Administration, Finance 19/11/2025 12.15 PM
7 Kinoti Gituma Master of Business Administration 19/11/2025 2.00 PM
8 Hon. Dr. Kemunto Nyabuti Damaris MSc Business Psychology

MBA Global Business and Sustainability – Social Entrepreneurship

 19/11/2025 2.45 PM
9 Washington Opiyo Sati Doctor of Philosophy 19/11/2025 3.30 PM
10 Barbrah M’Mbaka Imbahala Master of Business Administration 19/11/2025 4.15 PM
11 CPA Enock Nyanchoga Monari Master of Science in Finance and Economics 20/11/2025 9.15 AM
12 Delilah Kadzo Ngala Master of Business Administration (Strategic Management) 20/11/2025 10.00 AM
13 Judith Wambura Master of Arts, International Studies 20/11/2025 10.45 AM
14 Martin Mutua Master of Arts, International Studies 20/11/2025 11.30AM
15 Fatuma Sambur Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Development Communication 20/11/2025 12.15 PM
16 FCPA Edwin Makori Master of Business Administration-Finance 20/11/2025 2.00 PM
17 Dr. Abduba Molu Ido, PhD PhD in Governance and Leadership 20/11/2025 2.45 PM
18 Abdullahi Hassan Maalim Master of Education in Leadership and Policy Studies 20/11/2025 3.30 PM
19 Dr. Jannerose Kaithi Kibaara PhD in Education Management and Policy 21/11/2025 9.00 AM
20 Simmy M. Marwa PhD – Management Science 21/11/2025 9.15 AM
21 Mary Nasieku Yiapan Bachelor in Education (Arts) 21/11/2025 10.00 AM
22 Samson Owino Bachelor of Business Information technology 21/11/2025 10.45 AM
23 Kosgei Kemboi Alvin Bachelor of Laws (LLB) 21/11/2025 11.30 AM
24 Jemima Kodero Bachelor of Communication & Public Relations 21/11/2025 12.15 PM
25 Steve Bakari Apot Bachelor of Laws (LLB, Hons) 21/11/2025 2.00 PM
26 Ephraim Percy Kenyanito Master of Arts (Business Administration and Management) – Management (MBA & LLM in International Trade Law) 21/11/2025 2.45 PM