The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has partnered with the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to work on monitoring content aired at vernacular radio stations in the country. This is in a bid to ensure they are not used as vehicles to propagate hate and incitement during the electioneering season.

Speaking at a Journalists’ seminar courtesy of NCIC in Kericho, MCK Director of Media Training and Development Victor Bwire stated that it is vital to monitor vernacular radio stations. This is to ensure they promote peace, love and unity and not propagate hate speech.

The MCK director has at the same time called on journalists to carry out their professional duties with due diligence, while exercising good judgment of news stories they relay to the public. This is view of political tension building up ahead of next year’s general election.

The director also asked journalists to avoid playing the role of political activists during the campaign season, but instead be objective in coverage of news as professionals.

“Avoid exaggerating news stories and stereotyping people. Strive to add knowledge, seek and report facts and minimize harm. Do not report to cause problems but report to solve problems,” emphasized Bwire.

On his part, Kericho Assistant County Commissioner James Nyamwamu stated categorically that the government was aware of the boarder conflicts between Kisumu and Kericho Counties at Sondu area.

The Ainamoi Sub-County Police Commander Mr. Caleb Wesa who was also present at the seminar promised to work closely with the media practitioners in providing crucial information for public consumption.

He also urged journalists to practice responsibility by only reporting factual news and any other relevant information that may promote positive change in the society.

The sensitization seminar for Kericho based journalists was officially opened Wednesday by the Kericho County Commissioner Karung’o Kamau who promised to work closely with NCIC.

“We have met over twenty news reporters and bloggers from various media houses and we are glad to work with them to ensure the country enjoys peaceful elections come 2022. We realize that the media plays a key role in peace building. NCIC has a clear roadmap that will ensure that we deliver a peaceful election,” said Metet.