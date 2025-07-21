Shares

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has commenced the rollout of a major recruitment drive aimed at developing a skilled and adaptable workforce. This move aligns with the KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan under its Key Result Areas, which seeks to enhance internal capacity by attracting top talent across all levels of the organization.

The recruitment drive covers a wide range of roles from leadership to operational positions, and underscores KRA’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity and competitiveness in public service hiring.

Among the positions advertised are three (3) Commissioner roles and twelve (12) Deputy Commissioner roles, in addition to several other management positions. To enhance inclusivity and broaden participation, KRA will re- advertise the Deputy Commissioner positions as well as one Commissioner position.

The recruitment initiative comes in the wake of a review of KRA’s organizational structure. The restructuring aims to address both current and future institutional needs by enhancing workforce flexibility, operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

This transformation will enhance the capacity of KRA’s workforce which is currently over 9,000 staff, bolstering the organization’s ability to navigate the complexities of tax administration, respond swiftly to emerging challenges, and consistently deliver high-quality services.