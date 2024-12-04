Shares

Starehe Boys Centre, one of Kenya’s most celebrated educational institutions, marked its 65th anniversary with a grand gala dinner that brought together alumni, staff, and stakeholders to celebrate this key milestone under the theme “65 Years of Transforming Lives.”

The event, held at a local hotel was a testament to Starehe’s enduring legacy of providing quality education to bright but needy students.

Founded in 1959 by Geoffrey Griffin, Joseph Gikubu, and Geoffrey Geturo, Starehe Boys’ Centre has grown into a symbol of hope, discipline, and academic excellence. Over the years, the institution has empowered thousands of students who have gone on to excel in various fields. This year’s celebration focused on honoring this legacy while emphasizing the need to secure the school’s future through the Griffin Memorial Endowment Trust (GMET).

Justice Nzioki Wa Musau, President of The Old Starehian Society, said, “The GMET Fund is not just a financial mechanism; it is the cornerstone of Starehe’s legacy and future. By securing the GMET Fund, we ensure that the vision of our founders—to provide transformative education to bright but needy students—continues to thrive for generations to come. This is a call to action for all alumni, friends, and well-wishers of Starehe. Together, we

have the power to safeguard this institution’s mission and amplify its impact on future lives.”

The gala highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the GMET Fund, which is critical in financing the education of deserving students. The fund is a rallying point for alumni to contribute and give back to the institution that shaped their lives.

Fred Okono, Director, Starehe Boys’ Centre, “Our mission remains steadfast- to transform lives through education,” he said. “The GMET Fund is far more than a financial tool; it is a lifeline for the bright and deserving students who walk through these gates with dreams in their hearts and untapped potential in their minds. By strengthening this fund, we secure the continuity of Starehe’s legacy, ensuring that generations to come will benefit from the transformative power of education and the unique opportunities that Starehe provides.”

Hon. Peter Kenneth, Patron of the Old Starehian Society, said, “Starehe centre’s are not just schools; they are a family that have nurtured countless individuals who have gone on to make a difference in society. This 65th anniversary reminds us of the power of community, and I am proud of how the alumni continue to rally behind the school’s cause. Starehe’s story is one of resilience and transformation. As we celebrate 65 years, we must also look forward with determination. Together, we can ensure that this beacon of hope continues to shine brightly.”

As Starehe Boys Centre reflects on 65 years of achievements, the focus remains on the future for the both the boys’ and the girls’ schools, with a commitment to mobilize resources, strengthen alumni networks, and build on the foundation laid by the school’s founders.