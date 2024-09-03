Shares

Starehe Boys’ Centre is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year under the theme “65 Years of Transforming Lives,”.

The institution is focusing on securing its future by raising Ksh. 65 million for its endowment fund. This fund aims to ensure the continued education of bright but needy children.

The endowment fund is supported by Starehe alumni under the Grifin Memorial Endowment Trust (GMET), representing a commitment to sustaining the institution’s legacy of excellence and inclusivity. The endowment target will seek to secure 65 places in Starehe free in perpetuity for bright and needy students.

To commemorate 65 years, Starehe Boys Centre is organizing a series of events and activities to celebrate its achievements, honor its founders, and reflect on its impact on society. These events will also serve as an opportunity for alumni, students, staff, and well-wishers to come together and celebrate the spirit of Starehe. The fundraising campaign for the endowment fund will be a central focus, emphasizing the importance of supporting education for future generations.

Speaking during a cheque presentation by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the school term’s reopening, the School’s Director Fred Okono remarked, “We are immensely proud to celebrate 65 years of transforming lives at Starehe Boys Centre. Our journey has been marked by resilience, dedication, and a firm commitment to providing an inclusive and transformative education. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also focused on securing the future of Starehe by raising funds to support the education of bright but needy students. This endowment fund will help us continue our mission of shaping future leaders who embody the values of integrity, service, and excellence.”

The President of the Old Starehian Society, Justice Nzioki wa Makau said, “This contribution is a testament to our ongoing commitment to giving back to the institution that shaped us. We believe that supporting the endowment fund is a crucial step in ensuring that future generations of students have the same opportunities we had, to learn, grow, and succeed at Starehe Boys Centre.”