Starehe Boys Center has received support from bios firm Novozymes, aimed at enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning. Starehe is a renown education institution in Kenya catering for bright but needy students. Novozymes has supported Starehe since 2019 through various initiatives.

Novozymes has sponsored the renovation of the school’s two Biology laboratories and invested in new equipment at a cost of over Ksh. 2 million. This includes new ceilings and flooring, cabinet upgrades, window blinds, repainting, door and faucet replacements, and repairs to the electrical system.

The renovated science facilities were handed over to the school administration at a ceremony attended by part of the Novozymes Kenya Team and Starehe Boys fraternity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Starehe Boys Centre, Novozymes Kenya Country Manager Regina Njeri Karani said, “We realized in that in Kenya, the penetration of biotechnology in lower learning institutions was low hence the need to start instilling interest right from the time they are young. As Novozymes, we have opted for the Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) approach, specifically biology, and this is the reason we decided to help renovate the biology labs. Novozymes is committed to the realization of sustainable education opportunities for all and is therefore keen on partnerships geared to advancing science learning.”

Starehe School Boys Center Managing Committee Director, Josphat Mwaura, said, “The renovation of the biology laboratory by Novozymes will benefit present and future generations of students at Starehe. We are grateful for this gesture as it will go a long way in nurturing and sustaining excellence in science-related subjects.”

He added that the school has a capacity of 1000 students at any given time, who will now have model facilities to expand their knowledge in biology.

The biology labs project at Starehe won Novozymes an award by the Marketing Society of Kenya in 2020 for Sustainability Marketing, in particular, driving science among the disadvantaged and future generations. The firm also plans to collaborate with Starehe to launch a biology club where the company’s scientists and experts can impart knowledge and skills to the boys.

Last year, Novozymes donated Ksh. 500,000 in support of a two-month feeding program for needy students left under the care of the institution during the lockdown. This gesture was meant to help the school in efforts to combat COVID-19 in the school.

Novozymes deals with biological solutions specializing in production of industrial enzymes and microorganisms for a broad range of industries. The company opened its regional office in Kenya in June 2019 to expand its presence in East Africa, with clients mainly in the brewing, detergents and baking industries.