Danish biotechnology firm Novozymes has announced that it has successfully concluded its merger with Chr. Hansen. The company expanded its East Africa presence in 2019 with the opening of its Nairobi office.

The company provides market leading biological solutions including industrial enzymes and microorganisms for a broad range of industries like household care, brewing, baking and bio agriculture.

One of its solutions makes bread stay fresh for longer with a considerable impact on food waste. Chr. Hansen, on the other hand, has been operational since 1874 and supplies bacteria cultures, probiotics, enzymes and human milk oligosaccharides, components that Novozymes requires for its production.

The merged entity, known as Novonesis, finalized the process after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and completing registrations, including the final step with the Danish Business Authority. With a global workforce of 10,000, including a presence in Kenya, Novonesis now boasts expertise across 30 diverse industries. The combined group will operate a global network of R&D and application centers as well as manufacturing sites.

Among other priorities, Novonesis aims to play a leading role in generating climate-friendly food products through solutions that replace chemicals in agriculture to support healthier and more sustainable diets, lower raw material usage, and reduce CO2emissions.

“We have successfully combined Novozymes and Chr. Hansen and today we come together as one leading global biosolutions partner. Novonesis combines our joint strengths and the wonders of biology, and we are set to lead a new era of biosolutions. We will innovate and develop transformative biosolutions that improve the way we all produce, consume and live. And we have gathered the brightest minds and together with my 10,000 colleagues, we will unlock the limitless potential of biosolutions,” said Noveniss President and CEO, Ester Baiget.

Cees de Jong, Chairman of Novonesis, added: “I am pleased to witness the realization of the Novozymes and Chr. Hansen combination, creating a true global biosolutions leader. We will continue to create powerful biosolutions for our customers and partners based on our more than 100 years of innovation and application expertise. Together, we will serve as a growth partner to our customers; a value creator to our shareholders; and a company that has a significant, positive impact on society and the planet. Novonesis builds on a shared heritage of sustainability leadership and will keep leading the way.”