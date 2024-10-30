Shares

The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has extended the final submission deadline for the 2024 MSK Annual Awards Gala entries to 4th November, 2024. The deadline extension follows its official launch on 9th October at the Mövenpick Hotel in Nairobi.

This extension offers a last chance to refine and submit entries for Kenya’s premier marketing awards, culminating in a celebration on 29th November at the Mövenpick Hotel in Nairobi. This year’s theme of Exploring New Frontiers reflects the dynamic and fast-evolving landscape of the marketing industry. Marketers must rethink their strategies and boldly explore new possibilities in a world driven by digital innovation, changing consumer behaviors, and technological advancements.

Over the years, the MSK Annual Awards Gala has been a hallmark event celebrating excellence in Kenya’s marketing industry for over three decades. The Gala recognizes and honors the most innovative, creative, and impactful marketing campaigns, projects, and individuals who have significantly contributed to advancing the profession in the past year.

Every year, the Gala brings together Kenya’s top marketers, brand leaders, agencies, and corporates. The MSK Awards Gala is the premier platform that showcases the power of marketing in shaping businesses, driving growth, and transforming consumer experiences.

The 2024 theme urges marketers to adopt new technologies and digital tools and explore the strategic frontiers of consumer engagement, purpose-driven marketing, and sustainability. As businesses continue to navigate global changes, marketing has the power to lead the charge in finding new ways to engage audiences and deliver value.

With the Call for Entries officially open, MSK invites all Kenyan marketers, agencies, and corporates to submit their most impactful campaigns, projects, and innovations. Entries will be judged on creativity, effectiveness, and the ability to drive business results while pushing the industry forward. Submissions are open across multiple categories, including Digital Marketing, Integrated Campaigns, Brand Activations, and Social Impact Marketing.