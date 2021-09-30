Shares

The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has partnered with the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to launch a marketing-driven podcast. The podcast will feature visions and insights from marketing and business leaders from an array of industries.

The podcast will feature leaders discussing the latest business and marketing trends, sharing the challenges faced in building businesses and sharing workable innovative solutions to resolve such challenges.

“We hope to inspire and inform listeners with stories about corporate innovation and entrepreneurship from business leaders and experienced marketers, who will share their real-world experiences and challenges,” said Marketing Society of Kenya CEO Edward Oswe.

“Podcasts are very timely and are very easy to consume, the initiative will enable more people to get informed and improve their knowledge,” Mr. Oswe added.

Season one of the podcast, consisting of thirteen episodes will focus on providing insights on marketing in a digital world and educating listeners on the role of leadership and digital transformation in marketing.

It will also draw more content from a two-day MSK Marketers Conference from October 28, whose contents will first be shared with participants before being uploaded on all podcast forums.

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Ms. Betty Maina will be the Chief Guest. Some of the notable global speakers who will attend the market include brand experts such as Ian Hatton from South Africa and Graham Robertson from Canada.

Senior marketers who will also grace the conference include Angela Mwirigi, Director of digital financial services at Kenya Commercial Bank, Anne Joy Mithira, Head of marketing at Diageo, Martin Oduor, founder of The Leadership Group, Caroline Kendi, head of marketing and brand at Safaricom among other marketing professionals.

EABL head of media futures Ms. Waithera Kabiru urged Kenyans to take advantage of the free content which she said, “has a huge potential to drive growth in respective fields.”

Capital FM commercial director Farida Idris, who spoke during the announcement of the initiative, urged young innovators to participate in the forum and learn more from key speakers with enormous experience in marketing.

The program will be sponsored by EABL while MSK and Capital FM will curate content from marketing leaders and captains of the industry which will be provided for free.